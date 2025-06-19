Rangpur Riders announce squad for GSL title defence

The defending champions Rangpur Riders have officially named their squad for the highly anticipated 2025 Guyana Global Super League (GSL), set to take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence from July 10 to 18.

Rangpur, who won the inaugural edition in 2024, will once again be led by inspirational captain Nurul Hasan. The tournament's leading run scorer in the inaugural season Soumya Sarkar is back as is Kamrul Islam Rabbi who spearheaded the bowling attack.

To aid the local stars, the Riders have included West Indian top-order batter Kyle Mayers, South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and Afghanistan's top order batter Ibrahim Zadran.

However, the Rangpur authorities have also informed that they might have to make some changes to the initial squad as some of their local players could be busy in Bangladesh's three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, which is set to run from July 10-16.

Rangpur Riders Squad

Nurul Hasan Sohan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammed Naim Shiekh, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Kamrul Islam, Saif Hassan, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Harmeet Singh, Khawaja Nafay