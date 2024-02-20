Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:01 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

In Pictures: Ton-up Tanzid’s unbridled celebration

Star Sports Desk
Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:46 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:01 PM

A dab to the off-side, a quick single followed by wild celebrations, this is how Chattogram Challengers opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim reached his maiden century in Twenty20s today. The young left-hander, who has showed glimpses of his immense talent for the national team, was at his very best in his team's crucial Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) encounter against Khulna Tigers in Chattogram. The Southpaw dazzled the crowd present at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with his bold stroke play, hitting eight fours and plundering eight sixes to score a mighty 116 off 65 balls and helped his side post a daunting total of 192-4. Here is a look at his celebrations after reaching the three-figure mark in pictures.

Photos: Firoz Ahmed

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

Related topic:
cricketBPLTanzid Hasan TamimChattogram ChallengersKhulna Tigers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Liton-Tanzid find the right cue from warm-up win

Najibullah Zadran

Zadran cameo powers Chattogram to win in biting cold

4w ago

Rangpur brush aside Chattogram with seven-wicket win 

Narine makes himself at home

1d ago
Lasith Croopsulle

Dhaka send concussion sub outside of players’ list, stir fresh controversy in BPL

4w ago
|রাজনীতি

মুন্সীগঞ্জে আ. লীগের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষে গুলিবিদ্ধ ৩

গুলিবিদ্ধ দুজনকে ঢাকা মেডিকেল কলেজ হাসপাতালে পাঠানো হয়েছে।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিল্পখাত

১ হাজার ৮০ কোটি টাকায় দেশে প্রথম ‘পরিবেশবান্ধব’ আবাসিক প্রকল্প

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification