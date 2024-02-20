In Pictures: Ton-up Tanzid’s unbridled celebration

A dab to the off-side, a quick single followed by wild celebrations, this is how Chattogram Challengers opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim reached his maiden century in Twenty20s today. The young left-hander, who has showed glimpses of his immense talent for the national team, was at his very best in his team's crucial Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) encounter against Khulna Tigers in Chattogram. The Southpaw dazzled the crowd present at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with his bold stroke play, hitting eight fours and plundering eight sixes to score a mighty 116 off 65 balls and helped his side post a daunting total of 192-4. Here is a look at his celebrations after reaching the three-figure mark in pictures.

Photos: Firoz Ahmed