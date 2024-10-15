Tait happy to return as coach of Kings

Former Australian speedster Shaun Tait is the head coach of Chittagong Kings for the upcoming 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), scheduled to start on December 27. The 41-year-old, who was one of the quickest bowlers in the world in his prime time, previously played for the Kings in 2013 and also worked as Chattogram Challengers' bowling coach in 2022. Tait was present during the players' draft on Monday and spoke to The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan after the event. Here are the excepts:

The Daily Star (DS): You have signed on as the head coach of the Chittagong Kings. What part of the job piqued your interest?

Shaun Tait (ST): They made a phone call and asked me if I would be interested to come. I have played here before in Chittagong Kings as a player. I always liked that connection. If you are a player and you end up coaching the same team you played for anywhere in the world, it's a really satisfying thing.I have been coaching for a while now, mainly as a bowling coaching. I've been to a few international teams and some leagues as well. I've spent enough time in Bangladesh too to understand how it works and have a good relationship with staff members as well. I was really happy to be asked to comeback.

DS: You have Bangladesh team pacers Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed in your squad, how do you rate them?

ST: I have previously worked with Shoriful in Chattogram Challengers two years ago in the BPL. So, I know him well. I was very keen to have him in my team. It will be my first time with Khaled. I've always watched him and thought him a really good bowler and I'm really looking to work with him.

DS: Your side has also roped in Shakib Al Hasan, how important will he be for the Kings?

ST: Hopefully, he will be fully available for the BPL. It's not only about his bowling and batting, it's his leadership as well. It's really great for a coach as well to have that kind of a player in your team. I'm looking forward for him to be part of the team.

DS: How happy are you with your squad? Do you think your team can go the distance?

ST: I think all the teams will say their sides have got a chance. I think it's good to have young players in the field. I think someone like Shakib as a senior player and overseas players like Angelo Mathews, who is a very senior player, will be around the young players. I think it will be a great learning experience in those six weeks for them.

DS: Bangladesh recently won a Test series over Pakistan, a side you have worked with before… ST: It was a great series win. Bangladesh made history there. It's a good sign for Bangladesh cricket for sure and hope they will continue performing like this as well.