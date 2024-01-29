Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 29, 2024 05:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 05:33 PM

Tanzid, Bruce hand Sylhet fourth straight defeat

Tom Bruce, Tanzid Hasan Tamim
Chattogram Challengers batters Tom Bruce and Tanzid Hasan Tamim run between the wickets during their Bangladesh Premier League match against Sylhet Strikers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today. Photo Firoz Ahmed

Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Tom Bruce guided Chattogram Challengers to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Tanzid made 50 off 40 balls while Bruce hit an unbeaten 51 off 44 deliveries as Chattogram cruised to 138-2 in just 17.4 overs.

Earlier, Chattogram's Omanis fast bowler Bilal Khan claimed 3 for 24 runs in his four overs to help restrict Sylhet to 137-4 after they had opted to bat first.

Sylhet's Irish batter Curtis Campher top-scored for them with 45 off 42 balls.

This is Sylhet's fourth straight defeat as the last year's runners-up are yet to register a victory.

Chattogram, on the other hand, are now leading the points-table with four wins in five games.

