Jacks hits ton as Comilla equal highest ever total in BPL

Will Jacks lit up the opening match of the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a brilliant century as Comilla Victorians equaled the highest ever total in the tournament history against Chattogram Challengers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

Jacks made 108 off 53 balls while skipper Liton Das hit a brisk 60 off 31 balls and Moeen Ali hit a quickfire 53 off 24 balls as Comilla posted 239-3 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first

Comilla matched Rangpur Riders' score of 239-4 which they hit against Chittagong Vikings in the 2019 edition at the same venue.

The opening stand between Jacks and Liton set up the innings as the duo put up 86 runs in just 7.5 overs.

After Liton departed, after an innings which featured nine fours and three sixes, Comilla lost couple of more wickets cheaply.

But then, Moeen and Jacks got together, formed an unbroken 128-run stand off 53 balls to launch Comilla to the record total.

Moeen hit five sixes five sixes and two fours in his brief stay while Jacks deposited 10 sixes and five fours en route to hitting his third century in T20s, first in BPL.

This is also the second century in this year's BPL, the first coming from the bat of Comilla's Towhid Hridoy, who was out for golden duck today.

Chattogram pacer Al-Amin Hossain suffered the most out of the bowlers, conceding 69 runs in his four overs while Shohidul Islam picked up two wickets for 49 runs.