Dhaka send concussion sub outside of players’ list, stir fresh controversy in BPL

Durdanto Dhaka's Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka left the field retired hurt after getting struck on the with the ball early on in the innings in their ongoing Bangladesh Premier League match against the Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Dhaka sent in another Sri Lankan Lasith Croospulle as his concussion substitute. However, this substitution has led to controversy as Croospulle was not part of the 15-man squad Dhaka had submitted for the match.

The general rule is that teams have to send in a concussion substitute from the players list submitted ahead of the match.

Chattogram complained to the match referee Rakibul Hasan after Croopsulle was sent in as a substitute for Gunathilaka, who informed them that Dhaka were within their rights to do so.

The Daily Star contacted Rakibul, asked him whether the tournament bylaws approved this, but he said, "Right now, I'm busy with the match. I can't comment on the issue. I will give a detailed explanation later."

Croospulle hit a 31-ball 46 before getting out to Curtis Campher, an innings which very well could prove to be a decisive one in the match.