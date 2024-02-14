Dhaka suffer ninth straight defeat

Fortune Barishal's Tamim Iqbal raises his bat after completing his half-century. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Durdanto Dhaka suffered their ninth straight defeat in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), losing to Fortune Barishal by 27 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal made 71 off 45 balls and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin hit a six-ball 23 to help their side to 186-6.

Dhaka pacer Alauddin Babu claimed 4 for 30 while Taskin Ahmed claimed a couple of wickets.

In reply, Dhaka's Australian recruit Alex Ross played a lone hand, hitting an undefeated 89 off 49 balls with the help off five fours and seven sixes as his side mustered 159-8 in their 20 overs.

Saifuddin had a good outing with the ball as well, claiming three wickets for 31 runs while his fellow pacer Khaled Ahmed also struck thrice for 26 runs.

With the defeat, Dhaka remain at the bottom of the seven-team points-table with just two points, courtesy of their victory over Comilla Victorians in their tournament opener.

Barishal, on the other hand, overtook Chattogram Challengers to ascend to third position with 10 points, courtesy of a better net run-rate.