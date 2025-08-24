India's Pujara retires from international cricket

India's Test batting star Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from international cricket today.

The 36-year old, who was a part of India's historic Test series triumph in Australia, took to social media to announce his retirement.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," he wrote in a post on X.

His last Test appearance was against Australia in World Test Championship final at the Oval in June 2023.

India's former no.3 hangs up his boots after scoring 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties