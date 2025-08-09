Mymensingh replace Dhaka Metro in NCL

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to include Mymensingh Division in place of Dhaka Metro in this year's first-class edition of the National Cricket League (NCL).

However, as fixtures for the forthcoming NCL T20 have already been finalised, Dhaka Metro will still compete in the T20 edition, scheduled to start on September 14.

The decision was made during a meeting of the board of directors held yesterday, with BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul joining virtually from Australia.

In other decisions, the BCB resolved to build a house for women's footballer Ritu Porna Chakma. They also appointed Alex Marshall as a consultant for the BCB's Anti-Corruption Unit and reappointed Tony Hemming as head of turf management for two years.

Additionally, Julian Wood has been brought in as a specialised batting coach, while the contract of sports psychologist David Scott has been extended.

The board, however, could not finalise the event management company for the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20.

"A total of five companies have applied to manage the BPL. We will make a decision within the next two to three days," BCB media and communication chairman Iftekhar Rahman Mithu told reporters after the six-hour meeting.

Meanwhile, the BCB decided to involve the ICC's Integrity Unit in operating the next BPL. They will also review financial defaulters in the league, take legal action where necessary, and expedite arbitration processes for franchises such as the Chittagong Kings in the coming days.

