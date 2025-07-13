Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I series tickets to be sold online from July 15

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed the ticket prices, ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3500, for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

BCB prioritised a digital platform for fans this time as tickets will be available on eTicket platform: www.gobcbticket.com.bd from July 15. Fans can select their preferred match, gallery, block, and ticket quantity before completing payment via card or digital wallet.

The second match will be played on July 22, with the third slated for July 24. All matches will be held in Mirpur.

Key Points:

*A maximum of 4 tickets can be purchased per registered account for each match.

*Both physical and e-tickets will be accepted for stadium entry.

*Initially, tickets will be sold exclusively online.

*Unsold tickets, if any, will be available on match days at designated ticket booths near the stadium. The locations of these booths will be announced via BCB's digital media platforms.

TICKET PRICES (BDT)

STAND

PRICE (BDT)

Club House - South (Shaheed Mushtaq Stand Upper Tiers)

800.00

Club House - South (Shaheed Mushtaq Stand Lower Tiers)

800.00

International Gallery - North (Media Block)

1500.00

Shaheed Abu Sayed Stand

400.00

Eastern Gallery

300.00

Northern Gallery

400.00

Club House - North (Shaheed Jewel Stand)

800.00

International Gallery - South (Corporate Block)

1500.00

Grand Stand (Lower & Upper Tiers)

2500.00

International Lounge - South (Corporate Block)

3500.00