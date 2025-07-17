Tigers get little prep time for Pak T20Is as BCB seeks stability

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Najmul Abedeen Fahim said that the team will be looking for more stability in the squad ahead of the Asia Cup in September in India and through to the T20 World Cup in February next year, slated to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

"What we want is that before the Asia Cup, we have a complete side," Fahim told reporters in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The Tigers are set to arrive in the country on Thursday, boarding a 5:00 am flight following the third and decisive T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. They will have very little time to regroup as they need to gear up for their next assignment -- the three-match T20I series against Pakistan at home, starting on July 20.

With BCB not wanting to make too many changes in the T20 squad for a lengthy period, the home series against Pakistan may not see too many changes from the one that played in Sri Lanka.

"It's a different matter if changes are necessary, but till the World Cup, we want consistency, and that unnecessary changes do not come into the side while avoiding too much experimentation. It's important to have stability, which we want ahead of the World Cup," Fahim stated.

Bangladesh will technically have one full day of training session on July 19 before the first T20I against Pakistan in Mirpur.

While there is no real time to prepare separately for the Pakistan series, Fahim felt that some adjustments will be necessary since the T20I side has not played at home recently.

"Naturally, since they are within matches, a great degree of preparation is possibly not needed. But some adjustments may be needed as the team is new and we have been away from home conditions for the last month," Fahim informed reporters in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Past major events, especially in the T20I format, have seen Bangladesh batters struggle in the tournament proper. While plenty of players have often asked for better practice and match wickets at home to prepare adequately, the current conditions once again pose a challenge to have such preparations.

"I feel that we should prepare in conditions similar to the ones we will be playing [the tournament]. We know that India are capable of producing good wickets where 200 runs are scored, and it is likely that those are the kinds of wickets we would like to prepare on.

"So, in that regard, we will put in an effort. Given the weather we have here, there are concerns over how much success we will have preparing good wickets since the majority of the time the pitch is under covers," Fahim stated.