BCB re-imposes ban on outside food in stadium for 'security concerns'

After just one match, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has again re-issued a ban on bringing food and beverages into the venue for the second and third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on July 22 and 24, respectively.

"This is to notify all spectators intending to attend the 2nd and 3rd T20 matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan on July 22 and 24 that, due to enhanced security protocols, no outside food or beverages will be allowed inside the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium," The BCB said in a press release.

In the first T20I, which took place on Sunday, the BCB had allowed fans to bring outside food and beverages in response to recurring complaints about in-stadium food vendors charging inflated prices.

The decision to allow outside food and beverages for the first game was appreciated by fans, as many brought bottled water and snacks with them to enjoy the game.

But after one game, BCB is going back on this initiative owing to security concerns and because of some overindulgences from fans.

"This decision caused a lot of chaos yesterday. The security forces have advised us to re-impose this ban," BCB's media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman Mithu told The Daily Star.

"We had lifted the ban with good intentions. But yesterday, people bought food in food carriers. The security personnel complained and said they can't stick their fingers inside lentil dishes to check for harmful substance," he added.

"We had said that spectators would have to remove the caps of water bottles before entering the venue. But people brought multiple bottles of water, some brought steel bottles, not plastic ones. A lady who had brought four bottles refused to open the caps of all of them before entry. There were many such incidents yesterday."