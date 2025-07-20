Outside food, water, and a taste of past returns to Mirpur

A packet of snacks in one hand, a bottle of water in the other -- at the gates of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today ahead of Bangladesh's first T20I against Pakistan, the scene felt less like a new change and more like the return of a beloved old memory.

Smiles shimmered on the faces of spectators, meeting the strict eyes of security personnel in a moment of quiet understanding -- a blend of nostalgia and reality.

One elderly fan walked slowly toward the entrance, carrying a bag with a few dry snacks. Just before entering, he paused and asked with a surprised smile, "I've been coming to matches regularly. I can't remember the last time I brought food in. But I know I did -- maybe 15 or 20 years ago."

The memory might be dusty, but the emotion remained fresh. Mohammad Alimul, who had travelled from Keraniganj, eventually asked, "Is it a problem if someone carries some dry snacks?"

Truth be told, there's never been a clear answer. For years, in the name of "security," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had enforced a rule barring spectators from bringing their own food. An official explanation? Never offered. But this new scene proved one thing -- if there's intent, there's always a way.

Now, at the gates, bottle caps are removed as a precaution, but entry with chips or snacks like chanachur is no longer prohibited. This new allowance has brought visible relief to the crowd.

Amit, who came from Old Dhaka, shared, "We attend almost every match. This time, it feels really good. We're no longer forced to buy overpriced food. It's a big relief for regular fans. I hope this stays permanent."

Robin, who came from Nabinagar, echoed the sentiment with more emotion: "Watching cricket means cheering, shouting, and excitement. Of course, we get thirsty. Being allowed to bring food is a big deal. Though removing the bottle cap is still inconvenient, it's better than before. Earlier, we could barely find water, and when we did, the price was outrageous."

Tanjimul had a similar story: "It was normal to pay 30-40 taka for snacks worth 10. This decision by BCB will benefit many fans. Earlier during the BPL, they provided free water, but I think allowing food and water is much better than just handing out water."

The scene brought back memories of a time when spectators would bring folded bread, chanachur, or even a bottle of homemade juice in their bags before entering the stadium. That scene began to fade around 2010, during the New Zealand series, as Bangladesh was confirmed as co-hosts of the 2011 World Cup. With the ICC's strict regulations, even local matches adopted the same sterile rules.

Yet history isn't always the best guide. The infamous 1996 World Cup semifinal remains etched in memory -- when a group of angry Indian fans threw bottles onto the field, halting play. That infamous game, in which Sri Lanka eventually won, is still remembered. It was after such incidents that the ICC banned food and drink entry at venues.

But times change. And with them, the definitions of rules evolve. The BCB seems to be returning to a more fan-friendly approach, as spectators once again enter the stadium with food packets in hand and contentment on their faces.

While the action on the field draws headlines, the experience of the thousands around it is just as crucial. This small opening -- a chance to carry in snacks – could someday lead to a bigger shift. Perhaps, in the chronicles of cricket, this too will be remembered: "That day, in Mirpur, fans once again entered with food in hand."