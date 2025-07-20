‘Not up to international standards’ or ‘failure to adjust’: Emon, Hesson debate Mirpur pitch

Bangladesh won the first of their three T20Is against Pakistan in convincing fashion, clinching a seven-wicket win with 27 balls to spare on Sunday, and it was the contrasting views regarding the surface at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium that drew the most attention at the post-match press conference.

Pakistan were bundled out for 110 in 19.3 overs after being asked to bat first, with most of their batters throwing their wickets away due to their failure to adjust to the nature of the Mirpur wicket.

The visitors saw three of their batters fall prey to run-outs -- another sign of how they tried to force their way on a surface that demanded a much more measured approach.

Bangladesh, however, shone where the Pakistan batters failed.

While Pakistan coach Mike Hesson highlighted that the wicket was not "up to international standards," Bangladesh batter Parvez Hossain Emon brushed aside the notion following his match-winning 39-ball 56.

"I think it is not ideal for anybody," Hesson said during Pakistan's press conference after the game.

"Teams are trying to prepare for the Asia Cup or the (T20) World Cup. It is not acceptable. It is still no excuse for some of the decisions we made with the bat. But this pitch is not up to international standards," Hesson added.

Emon certainly enjoyed the bounce on the surface, even though some deliveries came lower and slower than expected. And after such a knock, Emon, who survived a dropped catch, was not in agreement with Hesson.

"Nothing like that [wicket not fit for international cricket]. We scored 110 runs in 16 overs, and had we played 20 overs, we could have scored 160. So, I didn't feel anything like that. Maybe they could not adjust, but that's what we tried to do," Emon said.

Asked what the plan was upon returning to home conditions, he said: "Yes, obviously we planned that the earlier we could assess the wicket, the better it would be for us. I think we did great. Yes, we did lose two early wickets, but it's normal in T20 cricket."

A good gauge of the wicket could be the one-handed six that Emon hit over long-on off Salman Mirza. Emon claimed it was his favourite among the five he hit on Sunday.

"The wicket had even bounce. Maybe one or two deliveries were uneven due to a few cracks, but overall it was even," he said.

Emon's fast hands often saw him catch up to the lengths quickly, which allowed him to play through the innings. It was a calculated approach built on smart shot selection. He even had to field a question on whether the Pakistan bowling attack was too easy.

"When you play well, it may seem easy, but they have experienced bowlers who have been playing international cricket [for some time]," came Emon's short and sharp answer. Just as in the game with the bat, Emon impressed in his assessment of the conditions during his press conference -- even if the debate may continue over the wickets.