Fizz, Emon guide Tigers to commanding win

Mustafizur Rahman delivered the most economical T20I spell by a Bangladesh bowler and opener Parvez Emon scored a half-century to guide the Tigers to a commanding seven-wicket win in the first T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan in Mirpur on Sunday.

Mustafizur alongside his fellow pacers set the match up nicely as the Tigers bundled out Pakistan -- for the first time in 23 attempts -- for a paltry 110. The Fizz, who had previously recorded figures of three for seven runs at Kingstown in the 2024 T20 World Cup, went one better this time, conceding just six runs off his full four overs and picking up two wickets, while Taskin returned figures of 3-22.

Chasing a modest 111 for victory, Bangladesh were rocked early as they lost opener Tanzid Hasan and captain Liton Das within the first three overs. Debutant Salman Mirza claimed both wickets, first removing Tanzid who mistimed a hoick that landed in the hands of Fakhar at mid-on, and then drawing an edge from Liton who nicked behind trying to drive expansively outside off-stump.

At 7-2, the Tigers opted for a cautious approach. Emon and Towhid Hridoy ensured there were no further setbacks during the Powerplay, guiding the score to 38 for 2 after six overs.

Hridoy fell for a 37-ball 36 which brought an end to a 73-run stand with Emon who took charge afterwards. The left-hander, playing in his 16th T20I, struck an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, studded with five sixes and three fours, to steer Bangladesh home with 27 balls to spare.

Earlier, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a 34-ball 44 which included six boundaries and a six while Abbas Afridi scored 22 and Khushdil Shah 17 as the visitors were skittled out for 110 -- Pakistan's lowest total against Bangladesh in T20Is.

Pakistan's previous lowest T20I total against Bangladesh was 127-5 at the same venue in 2021.

Sent into bat, Pakistan had a disastrous start with half the side dismissed for 46 in the eighth over with Saim Ayub (six), Mohammad Haris (four) and skipper Salman Agha (three) falling cheaply.

Hasan Nawaz fell without scoring and Mohammad Nawaz made just three.

Zaman, dropped on four and 30, added 24 for the sixth wicket before he was run out after being sent back by Khushdil Shah but was caught out of his crease.

Shah and Abbas took Pakistan past the 100-mark during their 33-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman delivered the most economical T20I spell by a Bangladesh bowler [after full quota of four overs] while fellow quick Taskin Ahmed starred with three wickets as the Tigers bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 110 in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

This was the first time that Bangladesh managed to skittle out Pakistan in T20Is in 23 attempts.

This was the first time that Bangladesh managed to skittle out Pakistan in T20Is in 23 attempts.

Opting to bowl first after finally winning a toss -- his first in 10 attempts -- skipper Litton Das's decision was vindicated as the Tigers' pace trio ran riot.

Mustafizur, who had previously recorded figures of three for seven runs at Kingstown in the 2024 T20 World Cup, went one better this time, conceding just six runs off his full four overs and picking up two wickets.

Taskin, returning to the XI in place of Shoriful Islam, made an instant impact with figures of three for 22. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib also chipped in with a wicket, while Bangladesh's fielders effected three run outs to further derail Pakistan's innings.

Bangladesh wasted no time in asserting dominance. Despite a dropped catch by Taskin in the first over that gave Fakhar Zaman an early life, the pacers quickly found their rhythm. Taskin dismissed the other opener, Saim Ayub, in the second over when a flicked shot went straight to Mustafizur at deep fine leg.

Shak Mahedi, despite seeing Fakhar dropped off his bowling, came back to remove Mohammad Haris in the third over. Haris tried to clear cow corner but only found Shamim Hossain at deep midwicket.

Pakistan skipper Agha Salman was next to go, falling to Tanzim Sakib in the fifth over. Struggling for fluency, Salman attempted a ramp shot to break the shackles but only managed to glove it to Litton Das behind the stumps.

Mustafizur then returned to remove debutant Hasan Nawaz for a duck in the sixth over. The right-hander's wild swing at a hard-length delivery produced a leading edge that was comfortably caught by Rishad Hossain at deep third man. Pakistan slumped to 41 for 4 at the end of the Powerplay.

The only semblance of resistance came from Fakhar Zaman. The left-hander, dropped on five, struck six boundaries and a six in a 34-ball 44 before a mix-up led to his run out in the 12th over. His dismissal ended Pakistan's hopes of posting a big total.

Running between the wickets proved a recurring issue for the visitors. Fakhar's dismissal was one of three run outs in the innings — Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Mirza were the other two casualties, the latter being the final wicket to fall in the 20th over.

Khushdil Shah (17 off 23 balls) and Abbas Afridi (22 runs off 24 balls) were the only other batters to reach double digits apart from Fakhar.

All three Bangladesh pacers scalped a wicket apiece as Bangladesh dominated proceedings, reducing Pakistan to 41-4 at the end of the Powerplay in the first T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

After dropping a sitter which would've dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman for five in the first over, pacer Taskin Ahmed came back to dismiss the other opener Saim Ayub (six runs off four balls) cheaply. In the second over of the innings, Ayub flicked a back of a length delivery but it went straight to deep fine leg where Mustafizur Rahman took a simple catch.

Vice-captain Shak Mahedi, despite carrying the disappointment of seeing Taskin drop Fakhar off his bowling, came back strongly to dismiss Mohammad Haaris (four urns off three balls) in the third over. Mahedi bowled it slower but it managed to extract some extra bounce as it turned in; Haaris cleared huis front pad and attempted to launch it over cow corner but failed to get the elevation needed to clear the ropes as he was caught by Shamim Hossain at deep mid wicket.

Tanzim Sakib managed to get rid of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha (three runs off nine balls) in the fifth over when the right-hander, who struggled to get going, decided to improvise his way out of trouble. He miscued a ramp shot, gloving it to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

In the last over of the Powerplay, right-hander Hasan Nawaz (0 off four balls), looking to make use of field restrictions, went for a wild shot towards the off side when Mustafizur Rahman angled one across on a hard length. Nawaz's wild swing found a leading edge which was nestled in by Rishad Hossain stationed at deep third man.

Captain Litton wins first toss as Tigers opt to bowl

Litton Das won his first toss after assuming the responsibility of being captain of Bangladesh's T20 side as the Tigers opted to bowl first in the first match of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Litton, who was made permanent T20 captain ahead of Bangladesh's tour of the UAE in May, did not see any luck come his way as he lost nine straight tosses till today.

The Tigers come into the series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win away against Sri Lanka and will look to build on their momentum.

Litton made one change from the eleven that played the third T20I against Sri Lanka as he brought back pacer Taskin Ahmed in place of left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam. Tanzim Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman make up the pace trio alongside Taskin, while Shak Mahedi and Rishad Hossain are in the side as specialist spinners. Focus will be on Mahedi who played a key role with a four-wicket haul in the series decider against the Lankans last week.

As for the visitors, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, and Salman Mirza are the three pacers. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed leads the spin attack and will have Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz to back him up. Skipper Salman Agha might also come into the attack as a handy off-spinner.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Parvez Hossain Emon, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shamim Hossain, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan XI: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Hasan Nawaz, 5 Salman Agha (capt), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Abbas Afridi, 10 Salman Mirza, 11 Abrar Ahmed