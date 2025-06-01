Bangladesh hammered by seven wickets in third Pakistan T20I

Tigers succumb to a 3-0 cleansweep

Mohammad Haris hit a swashbuckling maiden international century to guide Pakistan to a 3-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh with a seven-wicket win in the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Sunday.

Haris, playing in his 17th T20I, carted seven sixes and eight boundaries in his 107 off just 46 balls as Pakistan chased down a challenging 197-run target in 17.2 overs for their first home T20I series win in three-and-a-half years.

Pakistan won the first two matches by 37 and 57 runs at the same venue.

Parvez Hossain smashed four sixes and seven boundaries in his solid 34-ball 66 to lift Bangladesh to 196-6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan for one in the first over but Haris, whose hundred came up off 45 balls, added 92 for the second wicket with Saim Ayub and an unbroken 60 for the fourth with Salman Agha who made 15 not out.

Ayub hit four sixes and two boundaries in his 29-ball 45 while Hasan Nawaz scored 13-ball 26 as the home batters enthralled a near-capacity 30,000 crowd at Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Parvez shared a 110-run opening stand with Tanzid Hasan (32-ball 42 with three sixes and as many boundaries) after the tourists were sent in to bat.

The Parvez-Tanzid stand gave Bangladesh an ideal start for their highest T20I total against Pakistan beating the 175-6 they made against them at Pallekele in 2012.

Towhid Hridoy, who scored 25 from 18 balls with a six and two boundaries, then added 49 for the third wicket with Litton Das who made 22.

Fast bowlers Abbas Afridi (2-26) and Hasan Ali (2-38) were the pick of the home bowlers.

Tigers to bat first in third Pakistan T20I

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost the toss and was asked to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The Tigers have already lost the series, going down by 37 runs and 57 runs in the first two matches, respectively, and will fight to avoid a clean sweep. The visitors made one change as injury ruled pacer Shoriful Islam, bringing in Khaled Ahmed into the starting eleven. The hosts decided to rest pacer Haris Rauf and replaced him with another pacer Abbas Afridi.

Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed