Jaker, Shoriful help Tigers clinch series after thrilling win in second Pakistan T20I

Middle-order batter Jaker Ali and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam starred as Bangladesh secured a thrilling eight-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

With this win, the Tigers sealed the series 2-0, having won the first match comprehensively by seven wickets at the same venue on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh found themselves in early trouble, slumping to 29-4 inside the Powerplay. However, Jaker Ali rescued the innings with a 48-ball 55. His innings, laced with five sixes and one four, and a 53-run stand with Shak Mahedi (25-ball 33) proved crucial as it put a stop to the Tigers' slide and lifted the hosts to a competitive total of 133.

In response, Pakistan's top-order collapse mirrored Bangladesh's early woes, as they were reduced to 15- 5 inside the Powerplay. The situation worsened with another dismissal at 30 in the 10th over. But all-rounder Faheem Ashraf revived Pakistan's hopes with a blistering 51 off 32 balls, hitting four sixes and four boundaries to keep his side in the hunt.

Shoriful Islam played a key role with the ball, finishing with career-best T20I figures of 3-17, including two in the Powerplay, that set the tone for Bangladesh's defense. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 125 in 19.2 overs.

The match went down to the wire, with Pakistan needing 13 runs off the final over. However, experienced pacer Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve, claiming the final wicket of Ahmed Daniyal -- who had threatened a late twist with a quick 17 off 11 -- to secure the win for Bangladesh.

The third and final T20I is set to be played on Thursday, with Bangladesh eyeing a clean sweep.

Tigers to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost the toss as the Tigers were asked to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tigers lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match by seven wickets at the same venue on Sunday and will have the chance to take the series today.

Bangladesh made two changes. They brought in opener Naim Sheikh for Tanzid Tamim and replaced pacer Taskin Ahmed with left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam. Shoriful joins Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Sakib to make up the pace trio, while Shak Mahedi and Rishad Hossain retain their spots in the side as specialist spinners.

The visitors have dropped leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and instead have given right-arm pacer Ahmed Daniyal his debut.

Bangladesh XI: Bangladesh XI: 1 Parvez Hossain Emon, 2 Naim Sheikh, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shamim Hossain, 6 Jaker Ali, 7 Shak Mahedi, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan XI: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Haris (wk), 4 Hasan Nawaz, 5 Salman Agha (capt), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Abbas Afridi, 10 Salman Mirza, 11 Ahmed Daniyal