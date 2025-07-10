Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh with Powerplay blitz in 1st T20I

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (L) and Pathum Nissanka bump their fists during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 10, 2025. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka delivered a dominating display to thump Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday, riding on a record-breaking Powerplay effort from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

The hosts posted their highest-ever total in the Powerplay, racing to 83-1, with Nissanka leading the charge. The right-hander hammered three sixes and five fours in a blistering 16-ball 42 before being dismissed, setting the tone for the chase straight-forward chase.

Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with a composed 73 off 53 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes. He kept the scoreboard ticking before miscuing a shot to short extra cover in the 18th over.

Kusal Perera, who came in after Nissanka's dismissal, struggled to find fluency, scoring 24 off 25 balls before falling to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the 13th over.

Captain Charith Asalanka provided the finishing touch, sealing the win with a six off Tanzim Sakib. His unbeaten eight off five balls took Sri Lanka to the target with six balls remaining.

With this win, Sri Lanka take a 1–0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Tigers falter after solid start, post 154

Bangladesh squandered a strong start and could only manage 154-3 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Thursday, despite a brisk opening burst from Parvez Hossain Emon.

The left-handed opener gave the visitors early momentum with a quickfire 38 off just 22 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six. Thanks to his efforts, the Tigers raced to 54 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay.

However, Bangladesh failed to capitalise on the platform as the middle order struggled to maintain the tempo.

Emon's opening partner had a difficult time at the crease, scoring 16 runs from 17 balls with two boundaries before falling to pacer Nuwan Thushara in the fifth over. He chipped a low full toss off his pads straight to midwicket.

Captain Litton Das also failed to make an impact. The right-hander laboured to six runs off 11 deliveries before being trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay in the eighth over. Just an over later, Emon's entertaining knock came to an end when he mistimed a shot to long-off, gifting Maheesh Theekshana his first wicket of the match.

Towhid Hridoy's poor form continued as he managed just 10 runs off 13 balls before edging a regulation length delivery from Dasun Shanaka to the wicketkeeper.

Mohammad Naim, typically an opener but sent in at number four, played a subdued unbeaten knock of 32 from 29 balls, hitting only one four and one six. He steadied the innings with an extended anchor role with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who contributed 29 off 23 deliveries in a 46-run partnership.

Shamim Hossain added some late impetus with a quick 14 off five balls, helping Bangladesh cross the 150-mark.

Tigers throw away solid start

Bangladesh managed to throw away a solid start in the Powerplay and struggled to produce the big shots after losing quick wickets that reduced them to 87-3 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Thursday.

Bangladesh were 54-1 after the first six overs before skipper Litton Das was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay in the eight over. Litton, who scored an 11-ball six, struggled to get going which put the pressure on a well-set Emon. The left-hander scooped one right in the next over to give Maheesh Theeskhana his first wicket. The dismissal of Emon who scored a 22-ball 38 put brakes on the scoring rate.

After the end of 12 overs, Bangladesh had Mohammad Naim (12 runs off 11 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (nine runs off 11 balls) in the middle.

Emon gives Tigers flying start

Bangladesh opener Parvez Emon raced off to 35 runs off 16 balls to give the Tigers a flying start in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Thursday.

Emon smashed five fours and a six for his blistering knock but his opening partner, Tanzid Tamim, had a dismal time in the middle and finally got dismissed for a 17-ball 16 as Bangladesh managed 54-1 after the end of the Powerplay after being asked to bat first.

Tanzid managed to hit two fours before chipping a low full toss off his pads straight to midwicket to cap off the fifth over of the innings bowled by pacer Nuwan Thushara.

Tigers to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das lost the toss and the Tigers were asked to bat first in the first T20I of the three-match series in Kandy on Thursday.

Bangladesh have lost 11 of their last 15 T20Is and have been beaten by the Lankans in four of their last six.

All eyes will be on Litton whose captaincy is still in its infancy. Bangladesh have lost consecutive series against the UAE and Pakistan since the 30-year-old was given the responsibility of being captain. In six matches, the Tigers managed to win just one.

The right-hander form has also been an issue as he looking for his first fifty since taking up the role two months ago. He averages 18.16 in his last 12 T20Is and was dropped from the ODI side after the first game in Colombo,

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Naim Sheikh 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Tanzim Hasan, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mohammad Saifuddin

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Nuwan Thushara, 11 Binura Fernando