Open bidding for media rights of Ban-Pak T20Is tomorrow

Open bidding for the worldwide media rights for the Bangladesh national cricket team's upcoming three-match home T20I series against Pakistan will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur tomorrow.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, three to four interested companies from both home and abroad have shown interest. The media rights will go to the highest bidder during the open bidding, set to commence at 12:00 pm.

"We will hold an emergency board meeting after the open bidding. We will approve the media rights in the board meeting," BCB's media committee chairman, Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, told The Daily Star today.

Earlier, the BCB published advertisements in the national dailies on June 12 for the media rights of their men's team's all home series, spanning from July 12, 2025, to June 15, 2027.

However, after the postponement of their white-ball home series against India, now to be held in September 2026 instead of August this year, BCB made some modifications and clarifications in regards to the aforesaid advertisements.

In the addendum-2 issued on July 4, they made two separate invitations; one for the home T20I series against Pakistan and the other for all other bilateral home series involving Bangladesh from August 26, 2025, to June 15, 2027.

Although the open bidding for the Pakistan series will take place today, the BCB will hold another open bidding on August 25, for which the interested companies can collect the documents from July 15 and submit their offer by August 21.

Earlier in April, the BCB failed to sell their media rights for the two-Test series against Zimbabwe at home after neither broadcaster nor marketing agents had shown interest.

The BCB later had to telecast the series live on state-owned BTV free of cost.