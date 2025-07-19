Interesting facts to know before Bangladesh-Pakistan T20Is

Bangladesh are set to take on Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, starting with the first game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium tomorrow. The second and third games will be played on July 22 and 24, also at the same venue. Here we look at some of the interesting facts ahead of the exciting series:

In 22 T20Is, Bangladesh have won just three games against Pakistan, losing the other 19.

However, what augurs well for the Tigers is that two of those wins came at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur -- the first in the one-off T20I during Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh in 2015 and the other in an Asia Cup game in 2016.

Bangladesh's other win in the format against Pakistan came during a 3rd Place Play-off in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 -- a tournament in which both teams sent their second-string sides.

Bangladesh come into the series fresh from their 2-1 series win over hosts Sri Lanka. In fact, that series win was the Tigers' first in any format this year.

Bangladesh have last played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the venue for all three Pakistan T20Is, nine months ago. Their last game in Mirpur was a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in a Test in October, 2024.

Pakistan won their recent T20I series against Bangladesh -- a 3-0 sweep of the Tigers on Pakistan soil in May-June this year. That was also the last time that Pakistan played the format.