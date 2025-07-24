Tigers all out for 104, lose third Pakistan T20I by 74 runs

Bangladesh dished out a dismal batting effort as they were thrashed by 74 runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan in Mirpur on Thursday.

However, victories in the first two games gave the Tigers a 2-1 series victory.

The margin of defeat could've been more embarrassing for the hosts had it not been for Mohammad Saifuddin's unbeaten 34-ball 35 -- the highest score for Bangladesh -- and 13 extras as the Tigers were bundled out for 104 in 16.4 overs in pursuit of 178-7. Only one other batter managed to reach double figures and that was opener Naim Shiekh who never got going and was put out of his misery after an abysmal 17-ball 10 that featured the left-hander offering a catch off a full toss free-hit.

Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza, who made his T20I debut this series, was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, returning 3-19 from his four overs. Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Nawaz scalped two each as the visitors secured a comfortable victory.

Farhan fifty, Nawaz blitz propel Pakistan to 178-7

Opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a brisk half-century and Hasan Nawaz capitalised on a blistering start to propel Pakistan to 178-7 in the third and final T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur on Thursday.

A change in the opening slots worked wonders for Pakistan as Farhan who replaced Fakhar Zaman smashed six fours and five sixes in a 40-ball 63-run knock laying foundations for a big total. The right-hander manufactured shots and caplitalised on anything loose to help the visitors race off to 57 for no loss in the Powerplay before left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed slowed down the scoring rate with two wickets --Saim Ayub (15-ball 21) and Farhan himself.

However, the quiet overs did not keep on coming for the Tigers as Hasan did not take long to up the ante and dominated with a 17-ball 33 powered by three sixes and a four.

Mohammad Nawaz added the finishing touches with an impressive 16-ball 27 featuring two sixes and as many fours.

Despite taking three wickets, pacer Taskin Ahmed was expensive as he gave away 38 runs. Nasum was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2-22 from his four overs.

Seamer Mohammad Saifuddin who impressed in his first three overs which accounted for just nine runs lost the plot in his final over, the 19th of the innings, as he leaked 19 runs.

Nasum strikes twice after Powerplay but Pakistan still in charge

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed struck twice after the Powerplay to claw his side back after Pakistan raced off to a blistering side, thanks to a high-quality half-century from opener Sahibzada Farhan.

The visitors raced off to 57 for no loss after the end of Powerplay as the Tigers struggled with some toothless bowling before Nasum brough the hosts the first breakthrough in the eighth over. He got taken for 11 runs before opener Saim Ayub, who scored a 15-ball 21, went for one shot too many and got caught at deep square leg.

This managed to slow down the scoring rate as Farhan, who had reached his fifty in 29 balls in the seventh over, managed just 13 runs from 11 balls after reaching the landmark and departed at the tart of the 11th over when he tried to take Nasum over deep square leg. The ball turned away and extracted some extra bounce which did not allow Farhan the elevation he was looking for as he caught at deep square leg for a well-made 40-ball63.

But Pakistan had already made good headway and were 97-2 after 12 overs, with a struggling Mohammad Haaris (four off 12 balls) and Hasan Nawaz (three off four balls) unbeaten in the middle.

Tigers toothless in Powerplay as Pakistan get blistering start

Bangladesh bowlers failed to find their clinical instinct as started on a flat note as Pakistan raced off t0 57-0 at the end of the Powerplay in the third and final T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur on Thursday.

A change in the opening positions did the trick for Pakistan. Sahibzada Farhan who replaced Fakhar Zaman, was the aggressor in the first six overs as he made great use of the field restrictions. The right-hander smashed four fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 25-ball 37 and had steady help from Saim Ayub, not out on 14 off 11 balls, at the other end.

Tigers to bowl first

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan in Mirpur on Thursday.

The Tigers made four changes as they brought in Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Nasum Ahmed for Parvez Emon, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib, and Towhid Hridoy. The visitors dropped opener Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Khushdil Shah and brought in Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat instead.

Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das ( c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Harris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza