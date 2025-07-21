Pitch debate brews as Mustafizur shines

Mustafizur Rahman came up with his most economical spell ever in T20Is on his return to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, setting the stage for a seven-wicket win for Bangladesh over Pakistan in the first of three T20Is. However, after the game, varying opinions on the pitch grabbed more attention.

Mustafizur gave away just six runs for two wickets, outdoing his previous most economical spell of 3-7 against Nepal in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, as Bangladesh bundled out Pakistan for 110 in 19.3 overs.

Pakistan definitely had a hand in their own demise with poor and hurried shot selection on a pitch that demanded more caution.

When Mustafizur came into the attack in the last Powerplay over, Pakistan were 40 for 3. He soon made it 41-4 by getting Hasan Nawaz caught at third man.

Mustafizur conceded just two in the 12th over before returning to the attack for the 17th and 18th, where he gave away just three runs in 12 balls and claimed the wicket of Khushdil Shah, getting him caught at mid-off for a 23-ball 17, ensuring the visitors did not get the acceleration they desperately needed.

Before the series, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das had expressed concerns over the wickets in Mirpur during the July with rain around and after the match, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson lamented that the pitch was "not up to international standards".

But in reality, the pitch was not one of those low and slow quagmires that Mirpur produces every now and then as there was some bounce on offer which Mustafizur used to his advantage, using angles and cutters very effectively along with length deliveries that hurried batters.

The pressure Mustafizur put on the batters helped the other bowlers, especially Taskin Ahmed, the most successful bowler with three wickets, who struck twice in the final over after Mustafizur had given away only a single in the penultimate one.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib also had a very good day, barring his fourth over which went for 14, finishing with 1-20.

The pace trio left an effect on a pitch where variations mattered and Mustafizur's spells handed Bangladesh the edge.

"We all know how Mustafizur can execute in Mirpur. He was a threat to the batsmen. Sakib bowled really well in the middle. Taskin also bowled really well in the death overs," skipper Litton said after the match.

Bangladesh's chase had an early hiccup, losing two wickets for just seven, before Parvez Hossain Emon and Tawhid Hridoy's 73-run stand off 61 balls dispelled the jitters.

Hridoy departed for a 37-ball 36 but Emon stayed unbeaten on 56 off 39 as the Tigers chased down the target in 16.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead.

Emon, who was adjudged player-of-the-match, credited Mustafizur and Co for their efforts before stating that there were no demons in the pitch.

"Nothing like that [wicket not fit for international cricket]. We scored 110 runs in 16 overs, and had we played 20 overs, we could have scored 160. So, I didn't feel anything like that. Maybe they could not adjust, but that's what we tried to do," Emon said.