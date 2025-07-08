‘Everyone will have confidence back’: Emon targets rare series win

Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon insists that they will be focusing on converting their starts into big scores in Tuesday's series-deciding third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

In both games so far, many of their batters got decent starts but failed to convert those into big scores, which hurt the visitors badly.

Although they won the second game to end their seven-match losing streak in this format and level the series 1–1, repeated failures to convert starts have become a familiar story in Bangladesh cricket and have caused them to struggle often.

In the first match, in Colombo, opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim made a brilliant 61-ball 62, but when it mattered most after they lost two quick wickets in the 245-run chase, the southpaw tried to smash Wanindu Hasaranga only to get caught at mid-off.

In the second match, Emon and Towhid Hridoy scored 67 and 51 runs, respectively, but they were dismissed at the wrong time, denying the Tigers a chance to post a decent total.

"It's true that we couldn't make the innings longer. After getting dismissed I felt really bad as I was set at the crease," Emon told reporters on Monday.

"The wicket was good and I could have scored a hundred… Hridoy bhai was run out unfortunately. We have discussed in the team meeting that if we get set, we need to make it bigger," he added.

Meanwhile, Emon said the team are in a good mood after snapping a losing streak and will be eyeing to clinch their maiden ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh have only managed to win one bilateral series after going 1–0 down in a three-match contest. The only instance was against South Africa in 2015 on home soil.

Meanwhile, in their previous six bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka, the Tigers lost four series while the remaining two ended in 1–1 stalemates.

"It is a big opportunity for us… If we can win, everyone will have the confidence back," he concluded.