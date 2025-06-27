Innings defeat looms as Bangladesh batting collapses

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after his dismissal during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh are staring at an innings defeat after their batting succumbed to a collapse on Day 3 of their second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

Faced with a daunting task of chipping down Sri Lanka's first innings lead of 211, Bangladesh struggled to tackle the Lankan spinners and were reduced to 115-6 at Stumps, still trailing by 96 runs. Spinners accounted for five of those six wickets, with leading spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva picking up two wickets apiece and Tharindu Rathnayake chipping in with one.

Litton Das remained unbeaten on 13 and will be joined by Nayeem Hasan at the start of Day 4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz falling lbw to Rathnayake was the last piece of action of the day.

All the Bangladesh batters got starts, with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (26) top-scoring amongst the wickets that fell.

Earlier on the day, Kusal Mendis struck a rapid 84 to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

The aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman clubbed his runs from 87 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 458.

Resuming on a strong overnight platform of 290-2, Sri Lanka wobbled before lunch, losing four wickets in the morning session, three of them to the second new ball.

But Kusal Mendis dug in his heels steering Sri Lanka past the 450-run mark before running himself out, ninth wicket down, going for an unlikely second run.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam wrapped up the innings four balls later to finish with 5-131, his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bangladesh's first breakthrough on the third day of the game came in just the sixth over of the day when Taijul Islam, handed the new ball, induced a loose drive from century-maker Pathum Nissanka, who chipped it tamely to short cover.

It was a soft end for the in-form opener, who hit a sublime 158 after a career-best 187 in the first Test in Galle.

Taijul followed up with the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva leg before for seven and when Nahid Rana had Prabath Jayasuriya edging to Mehidy Hasan Miraz at third slip for 10, Sri Lanka had slipped to 335-5.

Kamindu Mendis made 33 during a sixth wicket partnership of 49 with Kusal Mendis who rallied the tail to put Sri Lanka firmly in control.

Bijoy first to fall after notching fourth-highest Test score — still no fifty

After the spinners scripted a spirited comeback on Day 3, Bangladesh dealt an early blow just before Tea, with Anamul Haque Bijoy falling after a promising start.

In their second innings, the visitors reached 31 for one in 6.5 overs at Tea, but not without another setback in Bijoy (19 off 19 balls) -- the first wicket to fall.

Bijoy, who has struggled to translate his prolific first-class form into Test success, looked steady until Asitha Fernando struck with a sharp bouncer. Attempting a pull, Bijoy mistimed it badly, spooning a simple catch to short leg, where substitute fielder Pavan Rathnayake completed it with ease.

It was Bijoy's fourth-best score in Tests -- a telling stat for a 32-year-old still searching for his first half-century at this level.

Averaging just around 11 in seven Tests, the clock is ticking on a career that has never quite matched its early domestic promise.

Heading into the final session of the day, Bangladesh will look to rebuild, trailing by 180 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Taijul-Nayeem spin web to limit Sri Lanka's lead to 211

Bangladesh's spin duo turned the tide today, with Taijul Islam bagging a brilliant five-wicket haul and Nayeem Hasan striking crucial blows to restrict Sri Lanka to 458 in their first innings -- a lead of 211 runs that could have been far greater on the third day of the second and final Test in Colombo.

Taijul, who struck early in the morning to remove centurion Pathum Nissanka and captain Dhananjaya de Silva, returned to wrap things up with his 17th Test five-for.

His final scalp came in the 117th over, as Asitha Fernando tried to go big down the ground but found Shadman Islam at mid-on with a fine leaping catch.

Nayeem Hasan complemented him beautifully, deceiving Kamindu Mendis and then cleaning up a well-set batter with a beautifully flighted delivery through the gate. He later trapped Tharindu in a clever ploy at cow corner.

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan [R] celebrate taking wickets at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

A late run-out added to Sri Lanka's stumble, with Kusal Mendis (84 off 87 balls) needlessly pushing for a second run and falling short despite a desperate dive.

From a dominant position at 401 for six at lunch, Sri Lanka lost their final four wickets for just 57 runs. Thanks to the guile of Taijul and Nayeem, Bangladesh head into their second innings with some damage-control execution.

Rana breathes easy after 191 delivery drought

After toiling through 191 deliveries across two Tests, Bangladesh pace sensation Nahid Rana finally found reward today, on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo.

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

The young quick, who had gone wicketless through the Galle Test after bowling 19 overs, broke through at the last ball of his 13th over -- drawing an edge from Dunith Wellalage Jayasuriya that was safely pouched by Mehidy Hasan at third slip.

The breakthrough marked a much-needed moment of joy for both Rana and Bangladesh, as they clawed their way back after a lacklustre day on the field yesterday.

Earlier in the session, Taijul Islam had set the tone with two crucial wickets, including the prized scalps of Pathum Nissanka (158) and captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

And just before Lunch, Bangladesh added another -- this time through off-spinner Nayeem Hasan. Slipping in a quicker arm ball, he breached Kamindu Mendis' defences and shattered the stumps. -- the dangerman rooted to the crease and caught off guard by the change of pace.

Heading into the day's second session, Sri Lanka are 401 for six after 103 overs, leading by 154 runs.

Nissanka walks off to a standing ovation after sublime 158

Pathum Nissanka's masterclass came to an end early today, on Day 3 of the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as he was dismissed for a sublime 158, earning a well-deserved standing ovation from the home crowd at the SSC Ground in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

The Sri Lankan opener, who had remained unbeaten on 146 at stumps on Day 2, added just 12 more runs before falling to Taijul Islam in the 84th over. Attempting to skip down the track to a full delivery that spun away, Nissanka checked his shot but ended up pushing it straight to short cover, where Anamul Haque took a sharp low catch.

Muted celebrations followed from the bowler, but the moment was anything but quiet for the crowd, who rose in unison to applaud Nissanka's brilliant knock that featured 19 boundaries and lasted 254 deliveries.

His 194-run partnership with Dinesh Chandimal had already turned the screws on Bangladesh, who were bundled out for 247 on Day 1. Sri Lanka, now at 308 for three after 85 overs, look firmly in control as they build a commanding lead in this crucial series-deciding Test match after the opening Test at Galle ended in a stalemate.