Bangladeshis have six-hitting power, says coach Wood

Power hitting coach Julian Wood dismissed the wide-spread belief that Bangladeshi cricketers don't have the power to clear the ropes and said that he is trying to improve the ball-striking consistency of the power-hitters in his brief stint with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Wood, who has previously worked for different Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchises, arrived in the country earlier this month.

The English coach first worked with the national women's team for five days at the BKSP and then began working with the Tigers in their preparation camp in Dhaka ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Netherlands and Asia Cup.

The preparation camp has now shifted to Sylhet and the 56-year-old coach is accompanying the side in there as well.

On Saturday, Wood spoke with the media about his methods and divulged his observations on the players based on the last two weeks.

"I was aware of the myth that Bangladeshis don't have power. West Indians are big. They are big and they are built differently. English are Australians are strong. These guys [from Bangladesh] are slightly smaller but they have power," Wood told reporters in Sylhet.

"They have to know how to use and access the power. Developing the power through their body and out through their hands. They have to trust the process. They rely heavily on rhythm and timing of the movements. If those are right, and the sequencing is right, then exit velocity will go up.

"My job is to give them the tools and mindset to make them think that they can. Having the belief and mindset is a massive part of the game," he added.

According to Wood, there are a few natural big-hitters in the mix but most of the players depend on timing.

"We have two or three power players, which is great. I am trying to ensure more consistency in their ball striking.

"For guys who are timers [of the ball], it is about moving their body to a slightly better position with better sequencing… It is basically movement over techniques and mechanics," Wood said.

Out of all the players he has worked with in the camp, wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali has impressed him the most.

"They all are good and are different in their own ways. If I have to pick one then it is Jaker. Jaker is dangerous. The ice man. I think he's dangerous."