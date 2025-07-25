Music
Jennifer Lopez drops sizzling new single on her 56th birthday

Jennifer Lopez drops sizzling new single on her 56th birthday
Photo: Collected

Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning 56 in true J Lo style — by gifting fans a bold new anthem. The global pop icon marked her birthday on Thursday with the release of her first solo track of the year, aptly titled "Birthday".

Produced by Rob Bisel, the track is already making waves for its confident, club-ready chorus.

Lopez has been previewing the track live on her "Up All Night" European tour, which runs through mid-August. She rang in her birthday with a lavish celebration in Turkey, where she brought the lyrics to life — complete with cake, glam, and gratitude.

"What a gift you all are!" Lopez shared in an Instagram post featuring a mirror selfie and highlights from the party. "Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes."

The celebrations continued into the night at her "Antalya" concert, where longtime friend Stevie Mackey led the sold-out crowd and band in a surprise "Happy Birthday" sing-along as the clock struck midnight.

