Totini and Tawsif’s new family drama takes YouTube by storm

A light-hearted family drama titled "Beshi Bole Bulbuli" has taken YouTube by storm since its release on July 23, crossing half a million views within just 10 hours on CMV's official channel. The drama features popular actors Totini and Tawsif Mahbub in lead roles, with direction by Rubel Hasan and a screenplay written by Mezbah Uddin Sumon.

In the story, Totini plays Bulbuli — a beautiful, kind-hearted woman with one amusing flaw: she tends to exaggerate. But her embellishments come from a place of love, not malice.

Enter Abir, portrayed by Tawsif, a miserly bachelor whose stinginess is so legendary that he brings only four kilograms of sweets and minimal fruit to Bulbuli's house during a wedding proposal. Bulbuli's father immediately disapproves of Abir's frugality. But Bulbuli, smitten with Abir, convinces her family by talking him up with wildly exaggerated praise. Eventually, the wedding takes place.

The drama, blending humour with a heartwarming family narrative, has garnered praise from both viewers and critics. "This is a fun, wholesome story rooted in a familial setting. We've tried to tell a good story in a relatable tone, and the audience response has been incredible," said director Rubel Hasan.

The supporting cast includes Ananda Khalid, Mili Basher, Saberi Alam, and Masum Bashar, all adding depth and colour to the drama's ensemble.