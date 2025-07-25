TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:02 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:09 PM

TV & Film
TV & Film

Sharman Joshi to make Tollywood debut opposite Susmita Chatterjee

Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:02 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:09 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:02 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 12:09 PM
Sharman Joshi to make Tollywood debut opposite Susmita Chatterjee
Photos: Collected

Popular Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi is all set to make his debut in Tollywood. For the first time, the actor will appear in a Bengali film, opposite noted Indian actress Susmita Chatterjee. The film is being directed by MN Raj and jointly produced by Meher Entertainment Ventures, Himani Films, and Floating Water.

Speaking to Anandabazar, director MN Raj said, "These days, Bengali culture is being highlighted on the big screen. I felt this was the right time to tell a love story. The film explores themes of college romance, marital relationships, and friendship."

The director also confirmed that Sharman has already started learning Bengali in preparation for the role.

Actress Susmita Chatterjee also expressed her excitement about the project, saying, "It's a strong character, and working with Sharman Joshi is certainly a big opportunity."

The film will also feature bangladeshi actor Khairul Basar in a significant role. According to sources, a prominent Bangladeshi actress may also join the project. Filming is scheduled to take place across Darjeeling and Murshidabad.

Related topic:
sharman joshiTollywood debutBengali filmSusmita ChatterjeeMN RajMeher Entertainment VenturesHimani FilmsKhairul Basar
