Runa Laila to sing ‘Bangladesh’ with 100 children

To mark the country's 54th Independence and National Day on March 26, a special event for children is going to be organised at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy premises on the following day, March 27.

Veteran singer Runa Laila is set to sing a patriotic song titled "Bangladesh" featuring 100 children from the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, adding more significance to the special day.

The event, which will commence at 10:00am, will be inaugurated by the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi).

"Bangladesh" was recorded at renowned music composer Foad Nasser Babu's recording studio Pasher Ghar last Saturday. Acclaimed poet, children's author, and director general of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Anjir Liton has penned the lyrics of the song while Ashraf Babu arranged and tuned it.

After the recording of the song, Runa Laila said, "I really liked the lyrics and composition of the song. I have sung many patriotic songs before but this one has a unique essence that I didn't explore before.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, singing this song with 100 children brings me great joy. I sincerely thank and express my gratitude to Bangladesh Shishu Academy. Children are our future. I always want to inspire children so that they can become whatever they aspire to be."

Regarding the song's inclusion of acclaimed singer Runa Laila, its lyricist, Anjir Liton, said, "Runa Laila apa is the pride of our subcontinent. She has sung with our children, which will greatly inspire them. It is a great achievement for me, too, that she has sung my song. I am sincerely grateful to Runa apa."