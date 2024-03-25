TV & Film
Mon Mar 25, 2024 10:24 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 11:02 AM

I feel undervalued: Chandni

Mon Mar 25, 2024 10:24 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 11:02 AM
Photo: Collected

Mehbooba Mahnoor Chandni, once a vibrant figure in the entertainment industry, has recently shared her reflections on the challenges she faced during her illustrious career. The former actress and dancer, known for her captivating performances on television and radio, spoke candidly about her journey and the struggles she encountered.

Having garnered widespread acclaim and even receiving national awards for her contributions to the arts, Chandni's personal life also made headlines when she tied the knot with popular musician Bappa Mazumdar. However, following her marriage, Chandni's acting and dancing career took a backseat, with sporadic appearances in the limelight.

In a recent media interview, Chandni expressed her pride in her acting and dancing endeavours while reflecting on her career trajectory. She emphasised the importance of recognizing artistes' efforts beyond mere performances.

Furthermore, Chandni highlighted the prevalence of ego and pride among artists, asserting, "We often fail to understand someone else's perspective. I, too, have feelings of resentment and pride. I feel that everyone carries a sense of pride within. We must extend a helping hand to one another."

Expressing her frustration, Chandni lamented, "We can't truly understand someone else's inner struggles. Despite achieving accolades, I feel undervalued. It's crucial to evaluate our worth, whether in acting or dancing."

Chandni's candid revelations shed light on the complex dynamics within the entertainment industry, where talent often goes unrecognised, and personal challenges are overlooked. As she continues to navigate her journey, Chandni's insights serve as a reminder of the importance of empathy and recognition in the world of showbiz.

push notification