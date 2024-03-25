Jim Parsons opens up on ‘Young Sheldon’ finale

Jim Parsons' iconic portrayal of Sheldon in "The Big Bang Theory" was so popular that the creators opted to develop a spin-off centered around Sheldon's younger years. The spin-off gained a positive reception from audiences, running for six seasons before concluding with its seventh and final season which will air in May.

The series finale will feature a special cameo by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik as Sheldon and Amy.

Parsons, speaking with ET, finally shared details about his return, hinting at a "beautiful" conclusion to CBS's first Big Bang Theory spin-off.

"It was truly beautiful. Even more so than I anticipated," Parsons shared. "I was excited because the script was incredibly sweet, and I feel they seamlessly integrated Mayim and me into the show. I hope everyone feels the same," shared the actor.

Parsons also shared insights into his time on the set of Young Sheldon, admitting that it took him some time to readjust to get into the character's quirks once more.

"To revisit these characters alongside Mayim, in a world where we're essentially guests, and see them a little older, it's an entirely different experience," he reflected.

"After our first read-through, where we didn't tape but just familiarised ourselves with the set, Mayim perfectly captured the sentiment by saying, "I thought I'd feel more confident than this.' I echoed her feelings. Initially, I expected it to feel like slipping into old shoes, but it took about an hour to get into the groove. I found myself wondering, 'Do I still remember how to talk like this?' It was a strange sensation."

The hour-long series finale of Young Sheldon is set to premiere on Thursday, May 16.

Following the conclusion of this Big Bang Theory spin-off, another spin-off focusing on Georgie and Mandy, as they navigate adulthood, parenting, and marriage while raising their young family in Texas, is in the works. This untitled comedy is anticipated to debut during CBS's 2024-2025 broadcast season.