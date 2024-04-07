Nusraat Faria to host the legendary Runa Laila

Regardless of her path as an actress-singer, Nusraat Faria's successful ventures as a presenter continue to garner attention. Her vibrant presence shines through different talk shows, and this Eid, her true brilliance will come to light once again with a soulful conversation with veteran singer Runa Laila.

BTV's "Anandamela" program always brings the brightest of celebrities on television during Eid. Every year, special celebrities take charge of hosting this magazine-style show. Faria will host the show with veteran singer Runa Laila as her guest.

During the show, Runa Laila will collaborate vocally with four contemporary artists - Imran Mahmudul, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Zanita Ahmed Zhilik, and Sabbir Nasir - in the song "Cholo Gane Gane Gori Notun Prithibi'. The lyrics are penned by Anjir Liton, with music composed by Ashraf Babu.

Reflecting on her experience of sitting face-to-face with Runa Laila, Nusraat shares, "She looked at me and said, "You are one of my favourites. After hearing this compliment, I felt so much joy right there."

Monirul Hassan, a producer of the program, revealed that this year's event will feature a collage of three songs performed by a hundred Baul artists. The lineup includes a folk song by Islam Baul.

Additionally, there will be puppet shows and classical dance performances by popular dancers. Seven renowned dance artistes will showcase their talents through different shows.

Popular actors Tanjin Tisha and Roshan will perform in a song. Moreover, senior artistes from various bands will present band music. Renowned actors from theater will also participate in the drama segment.

Anandomela will be aired on the night of Eid at 10 pm, after the English news bulletin.