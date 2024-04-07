TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Apr 7, 2024 05:19 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 05:28 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nusraat Faria to host the legendary Runa Laila

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Apr 7, 2024 05:19 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 05:28 PM
Photos: Collected

Regardless of her path as an actress-singer, Nusraat Faria's successful ventures as a presenter continue to garner attention. Her vibrant presence shines through different talk shows, and this Eid, her true brilliance will come to light once again with a soulful conversation with veteran singer Runa Laila.

BTV's "Anandamela" program always brings the brightest of celebrities on television during Eid. Every year, special celebrities take charge of hosting this magazine-style show. Faria will host the show with veteran singer Runa Laila as her guest. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During the show, Runa Laila will collaborate vocally with four contemporary artists - Imran Mahmudul, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Zanita Ahmed Zhilik, and Sabbir Nasir - in the song "Cholo Gane Gane Gori Notun Prithibi'. The lyrics are penned by Anjir Liton, with music composed by Ashraf Babu.

Reflecting on her experience of sitting face-to-face with Runa Laila, Nusraat shares, "She looked at me and said, "You are one of my favourites. After hearing this compliment, I felt so much joy right there."

Monirul Hassan, a producer of the program, revealed that this year's event will feature a collage of three songs performed by a hundred Baul artists. The lineup includes a folk song by Islam Baul. 

Additionally, there will be puppet shows and classical dance performances by popular dancers. Seven renowned dance artistes will showcase their talents through different shows. 

Popular actors Tanjin Tisha and Roshan will perform in a song. Moreover, senior artistes from various bands will present band music. Renowned actors from theater will also participate in the drama segment.

Eid special dance program featuring Mehzabin, Sohana Saba, and Dighi to air on BTV
Read more

Eid special dance program featuring Mehzabin, Sohana Saba, and Dighi to air on BTV

Anandomela will be aired on the night of Eid at 10 pm, after the English news bulletin.

Read more

Chhayanaut’s call to celebrate humanity this Bangla New Year

Related topic:
Runa LailaBTV Eid showsNusrat Faria
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Runa Laila to sing ‘Bangladesh’ with 100 children

1w ago
Sabyasachi designs special tribute for Runa Laila

Sabyasachi designs special tribute for Runa Laila

Nusraat Faria

Nusraat Faria drops fiery music video for ‘Bujhina Toh Tai”

Coke Studio Bangla back with season two

Coke Studio Bangla back with season two

Nusrat Faria’s Followers on Facebook Over 51 lac & rising

Nusrat Faria’s Followers on Facebook Over 51 lac & rising

|বাংলাদেশ

খুলনায় লোডশেডিংয়ে দুর্ভোগ, ক্ষতির মুখে রপ্তানিমুখী মৎস্য খাত

গত মঙ্গলবার দুপুরে খুলনা শহরে বিদ্যুতের চাহিদা ছিল ১৯৬ মেগাওয়াট। এর বিপরীতে বিদ্যুৎ পাওয়া গেছে ১৬০ মেগাওয়াট। বাকি ৩৬ মেগাওয়াটের লোডশেডিং ছিল শহরে।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেএনএফের ‘অন্যতম প্রধান সমন্বয়ক’ চেওসিম বম গ্রেপ্তার

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X