BTV returns with popular Eid band show ‘Musical Express’

In a celebration of musical talent and cultural fervour, Bangladesh Television (BTV) is set to captivate audiences once again with the revival of its popular Eid band show, titled "Musical Express" this year. As a long-standing tradition, BTV has been organising special events featuring live bands during the Eid festival, and this year promises to be no exception.

The event is structured into three segments. Expectations are high as the lineup boasts performances from the nation's popular contemporary bands, including Obscure, Joler Gaan, and Chirkutt, alongside several other promising acts.

On the day of Eid, audiences can anticipate a solo performance by Chirkutt, according to BTV's programme department sources. The excitement doesn't stop there, as the second day promises musical performances by Obscure, Nakshi Kantha, Baul Express, and Arbovirus. Finally, wrapping up the festivities with a crescendo of melodies, Joler Gaan will take centre stage on the third day.

The musical spectacle is scheduled to grace screens across the nation at 7pm every day throughout the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.