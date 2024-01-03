Joler Gaan to perform at Dum Dum music fest in India

Popular Bangladeshi folk band Joler Gaan is all set to enthral Indian audiences by headlining three shows in West Bengal, India.

The shows are scheduled to take place in West Bengal's Dum Dum, Chakdaha and Haldia between January 3 to January 5, where the band will perform at the prestigious "Dum Dum Sangeet Mela" music festival's fourth edition, officially scheduled from January 3 till January 7, as the only Bangladeshi band.

Upon reaching West Bengal, the band performed at Nadia district's Chakdaha on Tuesday (January 2) evening. Today they will perform at the music festival at Dum Dum, and on Friday, they will conclude their tour by performing at Medenipur district's Haldia. The band will return to Bangladesh on January 6, informed Rahul Ananda, the headliner of the band.

"It feels great to begin the year by performing in three shows abroad. People in West Bengal love us, and it always feels great to be here," said Rahul.

"Moreover, this tour feels very special to me as we are taking our songs to the bordering cities between Bangladesh and India. It was my long-standing wish to sing for the people living alongside borders, and finally, it is happening," expressed Rahul.

Rahul Ananda said getting invited and performing at the prestigious "Dum Dum Sangeet Mela" as the only Bangladeshi band made him ecstatic, "It always feels good to represent my country abroad. I feel very proud as a Bangladeshi."

The fourth edition of "Dum Dum Sangeet Mela" is taking place at St Mary's Orphanage And Day School in Dum Dum.

Apart from Joler Gaan, the festival will feature musicians like Sonu Nigam, Silajit Majumder, Sourendro-Soumyojit, Fossils, Somlata, Iman Chakraborty, Somlata and The Aces, amongst others.