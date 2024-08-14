Jyotika Jyoti questions artistes' silence on the attack at Rahul Ananda's home

Actress Jyotika Jyoti has questioned why the artistes who protested under the banner of the Visual Media Artistes' Society against police and Chhatra League attacks on the Anti-Discrimination Student Movements remained silent when Rahul Ananda's home was set ablaze and vandalised.

"Rahul, the lead member of the band Joler Gaan, faced this violent attack, yet it drew no condemnation from the very artists who stood in solidarity with the students," the actress remarked.

Jyoti expressed her views, stating, "If the Visual Artistes' Society took a stand in support of the students, they should have also protested against the injustice done to Rahul Ananda." She emphasised, "They rallied for the rights of students, they should have equally voiced their opposition to the wrongdoing against an artiste, whose home, once graced by the presence of the French President, was reduced to ashes."

She stressed, "All forms of injustice should be protested."

Jyoti also reflected on the widespread violence that erupted across the country on the day of the previous government's downfall, resulting in numerous deaths that went largely unnoticed and unreported.

She lamented that many tragic incidents occurred without making it to the headlines, leaving the public in the dark. She noted, "Fear has gripped a segment of artistes, silencing them from speaking out against these atrocities. I wonder when this fear will dissipate."

Jyoti concluded by stating, "I believe that it is time for things to return to normal."