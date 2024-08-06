Rahul Ananda’s home, a once vibrant cultural hub, looted and burnt

Singer and family now at a safe place, confirm band members

This morning ushered a new beginning with the downfall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina the day before—who came to power for a fourth consecutive term only this January—will henceforth be the new reference point in our history of mass uprisings.

As the country is beaming with hope and happiness of victory and freedom, the nationwide vandalism and destruction of countless artefacts, buildings, establishments that took place following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's regime will be a dark chapter of our history.

As we are still counting down on our losses, the vandalism and destruction that took place at Joler Gaan frontman Rahul Ananda's residence on Monday (July 5) afternoon has devastated many cultural activists and people at large.

Photo: Collected

"Rahul Da and his family are shaken and take shelter to a secret place known to only a few. We could not contact him yet. It was not even his house, it was a rental he was living in for decades," said Saiful Islam Jarnal, one of Joler Gaan's founding members.

Photo: Collected

"I came to know the incident happened around 4 pm. From what I have heard, a group of goons attacked the residence and as Rahul Da, Shukla Di (Rahul's wife), Tota (his son) and other family members somehow got out," said Jarnal.

"As soon as they had broken the gate, they started ravaging the house taking whatever they could find for themselves. They took everything from furniture, mirrors to valuables. After that, they torched the whole house along with Rahul da's musical instruments," said another close family source, to The Daily Star.

"Rahul Da owned a collection of over 3000 musical instruments which he designed and made over the years. I can say that he might have suffered a loss of Tk 10 lakh over the household things, but how could you put a price on the instruments which he so lovingly built?" asked Jarnal, a musician himself.

"We know that the people of the country love Rahul Da, and this attack was not because of his religion. Rahul Da's home was adjacent to the Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's home at Dhanmondi 32, and it fell under the radar of the goons. But how could we make sense of it even with that understanding?" said another of his friends, wishing to remain anonymous.

"Rahul Da and his family are not scared, they are just sad and devastated over what happened to their home and they will make their statements when they get a hold of it," she added.

In response of the incident, Joler Gaan, posted a song from their official page with a caption that reads, "The house on Dhanmondi 32, once a sanctuary for Rahul Ananda and the Joler Gaan ensemble, was not just a residence but a creative hub where countless songs and instruments were crafted. Known for its open-door policy, the house welcomed all, where Rahul meticulously designed instruments that captured the unique sound of Bangladesh.

"However, this haven was tragically reduced to ashes, taking with it all of the band's musical instruments, archives, and the family's belongings. While the residents escaped safely, the loss extends beyond physical possessions, reflecting a deeper lament over the destruction of dreams and creative spirit. Despite the devastation, the message of resilience and the hope for a compassionate future remains, urging people to preserve dreams and not let anger overshadow love and understanding," the post concluded.

Only around this time last year (September 11, 2023) prominent and much-loved multifaceted artiste, Rahul Ananda's residence at the Dhanmondi 32 premise was the center of attention as it was graced by the president of France Emmanuel Macron for a friendly visit.

Video of রাহুলের ‘ভাঙাবাড়ি’তে গান-আড্ডায় প্রেসিডেন্ট মাখোঁর ১০০ মিনিট

The sudden wish of Macron to meet Rahul at his residence drew considerable intrigue, as nobody could understand that reason behind the meeting with a common enquiry, why the president of France at his short political, diplomatic visit would want to visit a singer and his insistence on visiting the musician's residence. Journalists flocked to Rahul Ananda (lovingly known as Rahul Da to most) with the same inquiry.

I myself went to my beloved Rahul Da to cover the story for The Daily Star. I knew I would be welcomed, for that house has been a home for many more cultural enthusiasts, a place that welcomes all, with an open heart.

Rahul Da, with his big smile, camaraderie and colorful personality was utterly exhausted, giving interviews all day long. We talked for a long time about everything. Yet my intrigue was on the French president's visit.

"I feel that it's quite natural. As a representative of my culture, people, and country, my studio has been blessed by the presence of many foreign dignitaries and ambassadors in the past and it was as natural as that," Rahul said.

"I cannot say how or why President Emmanuel Macron decided to meet me. Although I feel as a musician himself, it was quite natural for him to connect with another," Rahul continued with his evergreen smile.

The archaic 140-year-old one-story house, which once welcomed all and used to be adorned with flowers like lilies, marigolds, roses every day lies with the symbol of utter destruction only in bits and pieces.

We could not contact Rahul Ananda for his comments but he, under the banner of his beloved Joler Gaan has posted a song as a suited answer to the incident. In the song, as always, Rahul Ananda calls out to love, peace and solidarity with a slogan, "Jago Bahey, Konthey Sobai?" and a caption that reads, "Shawpne Tumi Daag Dio Na…Sorolrekhar Swapne Karo Bank Diona! Bank Diona!"