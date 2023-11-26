Actress Jyotika Jyoti hospitalised

Popular film actress and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy director Jyotika Jyoti has been admitted to a hospital due to numerous health complications.

The actress was admitted into the Universal Medical College Hospital in the capital this morning, confirmed Obhinoy Shilpi Sangha General Secretary and renowned actor Ahsan Habib Nasim.

Jyoti was suffering from several health issues, such as vasculitis, diabetes, electrolyte imbalance and kidney problems, sources close to her said. The actress is currently under medical observation for 48 hours under an endocrinologist and medicine specialist, Nasim confirmed.

Jyotika Jyoti is a popular actress in Bangladesh with multiple hit productions, including "Anil Bagchir Ekdin", "Maya—The Lost Mother" and "Laal Moroger Jhuti", "Nandito Noroke", "Ayan", amongst many others.