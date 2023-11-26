TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:52 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Actress Jyotika Jyoti hospitalised

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:27 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 05:52 PM
Photos: Collected

Popular film actress and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy director Jyotika Jyoti has been admitted to a hospital due to numerous health complications.

The actress was admitted into the Universal Medical College Hospital in the capital this morning, confirmed Obhinoy Shilpi Sangha General Secretary and renowned actor Ahsan Habib Nasim.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jyoti was suffering from several health issues, such as vasculitis, diabetes, electrolyte imbalance and kidney problems, sources close to her said. The actress is currently under medical observation for 48 hours under an endocrinologist and medicine specialist, Nasim confirmed.

‘I want to serve the people’: Ferdous on his AL nomination for Dhaka-10
Read more

‘I want to serve the people’: Ferdous on his AL nomination for Dhaka-10

Jyotika Jyoti is a popular actress in Bangladesh with multiple hit productions, including "Anil Bagchir Ekdin", "Maya—The Lost Mother" and "Laal Moroger Jhuti", "Nandito Noroke", "Ayan", amongst many others.

 

Related topic:
Jyotika JyotiBangladesh Shilpakala AcademyAnil Bagchi'r EkdinNandito Noroke
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The everlasting charm of Dhaka Art Summit

Portraying Bangamata was a career landmark: Jyotika Jyoti

Jyotika Jyoti to make film on female pilot instructor

Jyotika Jyoti to make film on female pilot instructor 

BSA honours legendary artistes with three-day tribute event

Sachin Dev Burman Sangeet Utsav concludes at BSA

AL logo
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন পাননি ৬৯ এমপি

আগামী দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতার জন্য ২৯৮ আসনে দলীয় প্রার্থীদের নাম ঘোষণা করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ। 

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে