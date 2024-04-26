Art without limits: Bangladesh hosts inaugural International Disability Art Festival

The National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy buzzed with excitement as the inaugural International Disability Art Festival 2024 commenced today, marking a significant milestone in arts and inclusivity.

Organised jointly by Dhaka Theatre and British Council, with support from Sundaram and the Institute of Informatics and Development (IID), the two-day festival promises a diverse array of events ranging from theatre shows and film screenings to exhibitions and seminars.

The festival, touted as the first of its kind in Bangladesh, kicked off on Friday at 3pm with an inauguration ceremony led by Valerie A Taylor, founder and coordinator of the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), alongside representatives from Dhaka Theatre and IID. Amongst the highlights is an exhibition titled "Odommo Shilpotsav", adding a visual dimension to the celebration of disability art.

"A platform like this is not just a stage; it's a bridge to recognition, equality, and empowerment for artistes with disabilities," remarked Valerie A Taylor during the inaugural ceremony.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni graced the occasion as the chief guest. "Our society must evolve to embrace the talents and aspirations of all its members. This festival is a testament to our commitment towards building a more inclusive Bangladesh," said Dr Dipu Moni.

A total of 10 distinguished theatre productions from eight divisional cities of Bangladesh, along with one production from India, will take centre stage during the festival, providing a platform for artistes with disabilities to showcase their talents and creativity.

"Theatre has always been a mirror to society. Through these productions, we aim to reflect the vibrant diversity and untapped potential within the disability community," said Nasir Uddin Yousuff, founder and director of Dhaka Theatre.

The event, which will run until Saturday (April 27), serves as the culmination of the British Council's project, DARE (Disability Arts: Redefining Empowerment), reflecting a decade-long journey of fostering disability arts in Bangladesh and beyond.

Matt Cannell, deputy high commissioner and development director, British High Commission in Bangladesh, emphasised the festival's role in bridging gaps between arts, disability, and society. "This festival embodies the spirit of inclusivity and creativity, showcasing the transformative power of the arts in challenging societal norms," noted Matt Cannell.

Shannon West, director of British Council Bangladesh (Interim), emphasised the organisation's commitment to fostering equality, inclusion, and diversity through cultural exchange programmes.

"We believe in the power of the arts to unite and inspire change. Through this festival, we strive to create a platform where every voice is heard and celebrated," remarked Shannon West.

Sayeed Ahmed of IID highlighted art as a powerful medium of expression, advocating for the establishment of disabled artistes as equals in society, devoid of sympathy but deserving of recognition and opportunity. "Art transcends barriers. Through this festival, we aim to redefine perceptions and champion the rightful place of disabled artistes in our cultural landscape," said Sayeed Ahmed.

Jenny Sealey, artistic director of Graeae Theatre Company, shared her excitement and pride in participating in the festival, highlighting the courage and talent of disabled artistes in pursuing their passion for theatre.

"Today, we take centre stage not as individuals with disabilities, but as artistes showcasing our craft and creativity. This festival marks a significant step towards a more inclusive and equitable society," remarked Jenny Sealey.

The festival will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, film screenings, and exhibitions aimed at addressing key issues such as disability representation, accessibility, and sustainable funding for disability arts.