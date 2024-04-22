Theatre & Arts
International Disability Art Festival to kick off Friday

Photos: Collected

The inaugural International Disability Art Festival 2024 is set to commence at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Friday.

Organised jointly by Dhaka Theatre and the British Council, with support from Sundaram and the Institute of Informatics and Development, the two-day festival will showcase a diverse range of events, including theatre shows, film screenings, exhibitions, seminars, and more.

Nasir Uddin Yousuff, director of the festival and president of Dhaka Theatre, announced the commencement of the festival during a press conference held at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Sunday.

Yousuff elaborated on the festival's details, highlighting its significance in promoting inclusivity and providing a platform for artists with disabilities.

Sundaram, a prominent theatre platform dedicated to persons with disabilities, has been instrumental in fostering artistic endeavors within the people with disability community nationwide. Approximately 240 disabled artistes will demonstrate their talents at the festival, showcasing the richness of their artistic expressions.

The press conference was attended by notable figures including David Knox, Programme director, British Council Bangladesh; Syeed Ahamed, chief executive officer, IID; and Wasim Ahmed, member secretary of the festival, amongst others.

Nine branches of Sundaram from various regions of the country will present nine theatre productions, while Jana Sanskriti: Centre for Theatre of the Oppressed from India will stage a play as part of the festival's lineup.

The inaugural ceremony, scheduled to take place on the opening day, will be graced by the presence of Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests include Matt Cannell, deputy high commissioner and development director, British High Commission in Dhaka; Jenny Sealey, artistic director, Graeae Theatre Company, amongst others guests.

The festival will conclude on April 27, providing a platform for celebrating the creativity and talent of artists with disabilities while promoting inclusivity and awareness in the realm of arts and culture.
 

