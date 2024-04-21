Classical musicians Ebadul Huq Shaikat, Abhishek Biswas enthral audience at ‘Praner Khela’ 

The Bengal Foundation, a prominent organisation dedicated to promoting arts and culture, recently hosted the 67th edition of its music event, "Praner Khela". Held at Dhanmondi's Bengal Shilpalaya on Saturday (April 20), the event marked a celebration of Bengali culture and music, coinciding with the Bengali New Year festivities.

"Praner Khela", known for its rich musical offerings, featured classical performances by renowned artistes Sitar exponent Ebadul Huq Shaikat and flautist Abhishek Biswas.

The event commenced at 6:30pm with a captivating rendition of raga Yaman by Abhishek Biswas on flute, setting a serene atmosphere for the audience. Following suit, Ebadul Huq Shaikat mesmerised the audience with his masterful rendition of raga Shuddha Kalyan on sitar, showcasing his virtuosity and profound understanding of classical music, according to a press release by Bengal Foundation.

The highlight of the evening was a fusion performance by both artistes, blending the melodies of raga Yaman Kalyan, raga Yaman Manj, raga Manj Khamaj, a creation by Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Abhishek Biswas, hailing from Khulna, has established himself as a prominent flautist under the guidance of his mentor, Guru Nikhil Krishna Majumder. He is an enlisted artiste at Bangladesh Betar, Khulna. He received the prestigious Acharya Jaganananda Award for his exceptional flute performances and has actively participated in various national and international music festivals, including the National Instrumental Music Festival and the Folk Music Festival. He is currently serving as an instrumentalist at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Ebadul Huq Shaikat, a renowned musician and sitar exponent of our country, embarked on his musical journey with sitar under the tutelage of Ustad Khurshid Khan in 1993. He further honed his skills at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, specialising in sitar with a scholarship from the ICCR in 1995. Ebadul Huq's performances reflect the rich traditions of the Maihar Gharana, infused with deep spiritualism and emotion. His contributions to the world of music extend beyond performances, as he also serves as a dedicated instructor of sitar.

Both artistes have graced prestigious music conferences and festivals worldwide, including the Bengal Classical Music Festival and the Chhayanaut Music Conference, earning accolades for their captivating performances and enriching the cultural landscape of Bangladesh.