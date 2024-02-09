‘This is hard to accept’: Colleagues lament Ahmed Rubel’s shocking demise

Ahmed Rubel, Jaya Ahsan, and Tariq Anam Khan starrer "Peyarar Subash" hit theatres today countrywide. However, a piece of devastating news prevented the cast and crew of the Nurul Alam Atique directorial film from celebrating, as their co-artiste Ahmed Rubel suddenly passed away on the day of its premiere show on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old actor drove his car from Uttara accompanied by Atique, and after reaching the venue (Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City), he collapsed in the parking lot, as mentioned by the director.

The lavish hall reserved for the film's screening awaited the artiste but unbeknownst to them, tragedy had already struck. Upon the shocking revelation, the crew and journalists rushed to the Square Hospital, where he was announced dead.

The showbiz industry mourned the untimely demise of this actor. The Daily Star reached out to his close colleagues, who recalled memories with him during their journeys of working together.

Nasir Uddin Yousuff

It feels strange to hear he's no longer with us: Nasir Uddin Yousuff

Rubel left for good on such an unexpected day! I went there to watch his film and to meet and congratulate him, however this incident was saddening. I've been a member of Dhaka Theatre with Rubel and we worked together for 25 years. It feels strange to hear he's no longer with us.

His dedication to the film "Peyarar Subash" and his love for his work will be remembered by everyone and he will be respected for his work. He'll live on through his work.

Jaya Ahsan

I still can't believe Rubel bhai is gone: Jaya Ahsan

I can't believe this is real! Rubel bhai's absence is something I cannot accept. Everyone has to leave one day, but why did he leave like this? Why did he leave us so suddenly? It's a tragedy. To hear such devastating news at a premiere, turned our joyous day into a morose one.

Rubel bhai will live through his work, through his deeds. He was an extraordinary artiste, he excelled in his craft pouring his heart into acting. His love for acting was profound. He carved out a distinct image in theatre, television, and cinema. I last worked with him in the film "Peyarar Subash", and we have lots of memories together. Rubel bhai, may you rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with you.

Tariq Anam Khan

He was a powerful actor: Tariq Anam Khan

We worked on many projects together in our careers and each time I found a unique artiste in him. Apart from "Peyarar Subash" we also shared the screen in "The Last Thakur", and I must say, it was an absolute delight working with an artiste like him.

We shared a great bond, and he used to respect me a lot. Whenever we met, he would stand to greet me, and listen to me carefully, paying full attention. He was a down-to-earth person. It is hard to believe that he is no more. After the premiere, we were scheduled for an interview together for a television channel, and we last met on February 5. Unfortunately, we couldn't meet that day. I pray for his eternal peace.

Faruque Ahmed

My dear brother, you will be missed: Faruque Ahmed

I joined Dhaka Theatre in 1983. Rubel joined three years later, along with several others that year. Among them was my wife, who got acquainted with Rubel. We had a good relationship throughout our lives. We first collaborated in "Hathhodai". Then, one by one, we acted in "Joiboti Konnyar Mon", "Ekattorer Pala", "Keramat Mongol", and "Bonpangshul" among many more plays.

Rubel as a person was very kind and soft-spoken, and he always respected seniors. He used to call me boro bhai.

We also worked together in "Shyamol Chhaya", which we shot together for a month. We shared countless memories. I still recall a memory from the play "Jomunar Jol Dekhte Kalo" by Humayun Ahmed. There was a scene where he was supposed to slap me, and he told the director that he couldn't slap me. Then, Humayun Ahmed asked, 'Why?' Rubel replied, 'Faruk bhai is my elder brother.' Hearing this, Humayun sir laughed and said, 'This is just acting.' He was later convinced and slapped me softly, and the director instructed that the shot needed to be done again and that the slap had to be as hard as possible. Then after the shot was perfectly done, out of immense guilt he continuously apologised to me. He was such an innocent person! My dear brother, you will be missed!

Yesterday, Ahmed Rubel was laid to final rest in Gazipur, his hometown, after his colleagues and well-wishers paid him a last tribute at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the same morning.

The prolific actor gained widespread recognition with his performance in the television series "Pret", written by Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. He went on to win hearts through his appearance in numerous dramas. He portrayed memorable characters in many of Humayun Ahmed's projects. He also received acclaim for his performance in the film "Guerilla", directed by Nasir Uddin Yousuff, where he portrayed the character of martyred Freedom Fighter Altaf Mahmud.