Wed Feb 7, 2024 07:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 07:16 PM

Actor Ahmed Rubel no more
Photo: Collected

Noted actor Ahmed Rubel sadly passed away around 6:00pm today. He was 56. The actor was taken to the capital's private hospital, after suffering a heart attack.

The news of his demise was confirmed to The Daily Star by filmmaker Nurul Alam Atique.

He said, "I was going up the elevator with him at Star Cineplex at 6:15pm today, for our premiere of the film 'Peyarar Subash', when he abruptly had a heart attack."

All of the cast of the film rushed to the hospital, while they were scheduled to attend the premiere of the film. 

Rubel commenced his career with the popular theatre troupe, Dhaka Theatre, before transitioning to starring in roles in mainstream Bengali cinema. 

He made his debut in the film industry with the film "Aakhri Hamla". Returning to theatre, he joined the cast of "Bonopangshul" before venturing into television dramas under the direction of Aatiqul Huq Chowdhury. 

While his initial television appearance was in Gias Uddin Selim's "Swapnojatra", he gained prominence with his role as Ghora Mojid in Humayun Ahmed's Eid drama "Poka". 

His breakthrough came with the television series "Pret", an adaptation of Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's novel, directed by Ahir Alam. Rubel has continued his television work, collaborating with directors like Mostofa Sarwar Farooqi, and also appeared in Humayun Ahmed's "Shyamol Chhaya". 

His last work "Peyarar Subash", is scheduled to be released on February 9. It also features Jaya Ahsan and Tariq Anam Khan, amongst others.

push notification