A final tribute to Ahmed Rubel

Renowned actor Ahmed Rubel, known for his contributions to the arts arena, received heartfelt tributes from colleagues and admirers in his final journey, symbolising reverence and affection towards his illustrious career.

The veteran actor, who spent most of his life in the realm of performing arts, had previously graced the premises of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy numerous times, showcasing his dedication to the craft.

However, Thursday morning saw a sombre event as Rubel's mortal remains were brought to the courtyard of the Dhaka Theatre at 10:30am. A wave of emotions swept over those present as his lifeless body was gently placed, surrounded by a sea of mourners.

In addition to the Dhaka Theatre, prominent organisations such as the Awami League's central cultural-affairs sub-committee, Bangladesh Graam Theatre, Actors' Guild, and member of parliament and actor Ferdous extended their condolences to Rubel, highlighting his significant contributions to the field.

Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, the founding member of Dhaka Theatre, reminisced about Rubel's association with the institution since 1987, emphasising his invaluable presence as an active member. The tributes, he remarked, were not just from Dhaka Theatre but from all theatre practitioners across the country.

Producer Morshedul Islam expressed his admiration, recalling Rubel's flawless portrayal of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's character, wishing peace for his departed soul. "Mere words wouldn't suffice to commemorate Rubel's legacy," he added.

On Thursday afternoon, Rubel was supposed to attend the premiere of his latest film "Peyarar Subash". However, en route to the event at Bashundhara Shopping Mall's basement, Rubel fell ill and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:58pm

The burial ceremony for Rubel, marking the end of an era in Bangladesh's performing arts industry, will take place in Gazipur.