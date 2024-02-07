Jaya Ahsan, Tariq Anam Khan mourn Ahmed Rubel’s death

It was supposed to be a joyous day for both Jaya Ahsan and Ahmed Rubel as they were all set to enjoy the special premiere show of their movie "Peyarar Subash". Jaya Ahsan reached the venue just an hour prior to the premiere of the show and then came the shocking news of Ahmed Rubel's passing. The actor succumbed to death after suffering a massive attack just as he was about to enter Star Cineplex.

The atmosphere, once filled with excitement, took a somber turn as the news of their co-artiste's death spread among those gathered for the premiere. Shocked expressions and tears marred the faces of the audience. Despite the gravity of the situation, Jaya Ahsan found it challenging to come to terms with the loss of her co-artiste.

"I still can't believe Rubel bhai is no more," expressed Jaya Ahsan, her heart shattered by the sudden tragedy. "I don't think I can accept the news of his death until I see him for myself." The shadow of grief cast a pall over what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion, leaving everyone in attendance grappling with the unexpected loss of a talented actor and friend.

"Today was meant to be a day of joy and celebration, marking the premiere of our film 'Peyarar Subash'. I had envisioned all of us watching the film together. Even Rubel bhai came to join the viewing, though, sadly, he couldn't stay till the end. I firmly believe that an artiste remains immortal through their work, and Rubel bhai will forever be immortalised through his contributions to the industry," said the actress.

Responding to inquiries about whether the premiere would proceed, the actress expressed that the show must go on. "I am certain he is watching the film from afar. My deepest respect for the artiste, with whom I have collaborated on numerous projects. He was, without a doubt, an immensely talented person." The actress acknowledged the challenging circumstances but emphasised the importance of honouring the work and legacy of her late co-artiste.

While discussing the late artiste, Jaya Ahsan's voice trembled with emotion, and tears welled up in her eyes. She began, "I never envisioned Rubel bhai leaving us like this. It still feels so surreal. I genuinely wish to dedicate this show in honour of Rubel bhai," expressed Jaya.

Reflecting on a past personal tragedy, Jaya Ahsan shared, "I remember when I was filming my first Tollywood movie in Kolkata, and during the final scene, I received the news of my father's passing. It was a moment of intense sorrow. I was torn, contemplating what to do. Eventually, after completing the work, I returned home." The actress drew parallels between the two instances, highlighting the profound impact of unexpected loss and the challenge of navigating professional commitments amid personal grief.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she shared, "We artistes are like that; we find solace in our work. Please keep all of us, especially Rubel bhai, in your prayers," concluded the artiste.

Ahmed Rubel's co-star in "Peyarar Subash", Tariq Anam Khan was also grieve stricken over his sudden demise. He said, "Ahmed Rubel is undoubtedly a talented artiste. His rich voice, his smooth acting, has delighted audiences over countless decades. He could break himself into any character. He was also successful in stage. He made a place for himself in TV dramas. He has won praises for his exceptional movies. Today, he has left us, and his sudden demise has literally made me heartbroken."