‘Dear Satyajit’ wins award at Nepal Cultural Int’l Film fest, director dedicates it to late Ahmed Rubel

Bangladeshi Film "Dear Satyajit" has been awarded at the 5th Nepal International Cultural Film Festival in the International Feature Film Director category.

Proshoon Rahmaan, the writer and director of the film, dedicated it to the veteran actor Ahmed Rubel who played the central role in the film. The actor tragically passed away on February 7 this year.

The film has won the prestigious award upon competing with five other international films— "Gift of Fear" (US), "The Dark Girl" (Germany), "Highway 15" (Mexico), "Cage Between Two Battle" (Turkey) and "Cake" (India).

"For me, the festival is not merely a gathering of enthusiasts, but a rendezvous of kindred spirits, united by our shared passion for storytelling in its purest form," said Proshoon Rahmaan.

He further added, "A good festival always aims to create opportunities to meet new voices, network, share thoughts, dreams, and experiences we've had through our respective journeys, and, of course, celebrate the magic of cinema."

Along with "Dear Satyajit", child actor Atiqur Rahman Shihan has also won the Best Child Artiste award for his portrayal in the film "Juddho Joyer Kishore Nayok". He won the accolade after competing with 88 actors from 29 countries at the festival. Proshoon Rahmaan accepted the award for the team as they could not be present at the festival.

Written by Pasha Mostafa Kamal and directed by Shaila Rahman Tithi, "Juddho Joyer Kishore Nayok" is a government-financed film based on the story of Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Director Shaila Rahman Tithi stated that this is the second time the short film has won an international award. "It's a matter of great pride for our entire team and Bangladesh as well. This film is based on the true story of 1971," she said.

The central character is a 17-year-old adolescent boy whose extraordinary courage, patriotism, and intelligence led him to victory in a crucial battle. Thus, the director emphasised that it is an inspirational film primarily targeted to influence children and adolescents.

The film previously won the Best National Film award at the Third Bogura International Film Festival. In addition, Shaila Rahman, who is also the producer and sponsor of the film, was honoured at the Accolade Global Film Competition in California in the Short Film category and Women Filmmaker category.

The 5th Nepal Cultural International Film Festival kicked off on March 29 and ended on March 31 in Kathmandu, Nepal.