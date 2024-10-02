Ahmed Rubel starrer ‘Priyo Satyajit’ premieres on Amazon Prime

Bangladeshi film "Priyo Satyajit" (Dear Satyajit), directed by Proshoon Rahmaan, has been streaming on Amazon Prime, since September 15. Only viewers in the United States and the United Kingdom can watch it.

"Thinking about the country's tumultuous situation, I didn't feel like making the news public, which is why the announcement arrived late," Proshoon told The Daily Star.

According to the director, another platform will allow viewers from South Asia to watch the film, very soon. However, a platform for viewers in Bangladesh has yet to be confirmed.

The feature film "Priyo Satyajit" was made as a tribute film to commemorate the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray, widely considered one of the greatest and most influential film directors in the history of cinema. In this film, noted actor Ahmed Rubel donned the role of Satyajit Ray. The actor unfortunately passed away on February 7, this year.

A special screening was held in Bangladesh on May 2, 2023, Ray's birthday, with prominent figures from the film industry. Although the film has won numerous awards and received praise at international festivals, it has yet to be released in the country due to a lack of interest from local distributors.

"We know that a film like this isn't likely to attract a large audience. Yet, even releasing it on a limited scale in theaters wasn't possible. To this day, no local OTT platform has shown interest either. Some works are created at specific times for specific reasons," said Proshoon. "They do not conform to formulas or set rules. Independent filmmakers often pay the price for this lack of conformity in various ways. However, those who work with the joy of creativity, keeping the passage of time in mind, must continue creating with that awareness."

Although this film was created as a tribute to Satyajit Ray on his birth centenary, it is not tied to any specific period. It is a film that expresses love for literature, cinema, and life-connected art, with Satyajit Ray as a companion. This is our 'love letter to cinema.' The screening of this film will remain relevant on any occasion that celebrates art. The success of a film lies in presenting it to the audience after its creation. Screenings and celebrations, whether at festivals or other occasions, will continue to encourage us.

It is worth mentioning that "Priyo Satyajit" is a film about the inner world and the life of the filmmaker. The story revolves around the creative journeys of two filmmakers from two different generations, both of whom are inspired by the ideals of Satyajit Ray. The role of the senior filmmaker was portrayed by the late, talented artiste Ahmed Rubel, while the younger generation filmmaker was played by Moutushi Biswas. The film was produced by the director's own production house, Imation Creator.