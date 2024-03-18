TV & Film
Mon Mar 18, 2024 07:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 07:45 PM

'Dear Satyajit' to compete at Nepal Int'l Cultural Film Festival

A snippet from the film "Dear Satyajit".

Bangladeshi Film "Dear Satyajit" has been selected to be a part of the 5th Nepal International Cultural Film Festival in the Feature Film category.

It will compete for the Best International Feature Film Award with five other films— "Gift of Fear" (US), "The Dark Girl" (Germany), "Highway 15" (Mexico), "Cage Between Two Battle" (Turkey) and "Cake" (India). 

The festival will be held from March 29 to March 31 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Proshoon Rahmaan, the writer and director of the film, said, "For me, the festival is not merely a gathering of enthusiasts, but a rendezvous of kindred spirits, united by our shared passion for storytelling in its purest form."

"A good festival always aims to create opportunities to meet new voices, network, share thoughts, dreams, and experiences we've had through our respective journeys, and of course, celebrate the magic of cinema."

He also added that "Dear Satyajit" is more than just a film. it's a heartfelt journey that explores the depths of human experience through the art of storytelling.

"Dear Satyajit" is a tribute film commemorating the birth centenary of the legendary Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray and it is Proshoon Rahmaan's love letter to cinema.

Veteran actor Ahmed Rubel portrayed the lead character in the film, who tragically passed away last February and was supposed to attend the festival in person with the director.

 

