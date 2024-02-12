‘Peyarar Subash’ to release in Australia

Prominent director Nurul Alam Atique directorial and Jaya Ahsan, Ahmed Rubel starrer film, "Peyarar Subash", is all set to be released in Australia, following an ongoing successful run in more than 27 theatres in the country.

The film, which was released on February 9 in the country, will be screened at Bankstown's Hoyts Cinemas on February 16 and at Campbelltown's Dumaresq Street Cinema on February 18, confirmed its production company, Alpha-i Studios.

The plot of"Peyarar Subash" delves into the theme of male dominance in Bengali marital relationships. Interestingly, filming for the movie commenced in 2016, and after an eight-year-long journey, the film was released this month.

Jaya Ahsan portrays the titular character of Peyara in the film alongside actors such as Tariq Anam Khan, the late Ahmed Rubel, Sushoma Sarkar, and more.

Ahmed Rubel tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on his way to attend the premiere of the film, last Wednesday. "Peyarar Subash" is dedicated to the memory of the late actor. It has been produced by Alpha-i Studios and co-produced by Chorki.

The film was officially selected in the main competition category of the 45th Moscow International Film Festival.