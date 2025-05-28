TV & Film
Jaya Ahsan and Churni Ganguly pair up for 'Ardhangini' sequel

Jaya Ahsan and Churni Ganguly pair up for ‘Ardhangini' sequel
Photo: Collected

Director Kaushik Ganguly has announced "Ajo Ardhangini", the sequel to his critically acclaimed film "Ardhangini". Starring Jaya Ahsan, the original film received widespread praise, and the fans were eagerly waiting for its sequel. 

The new film will feature Churni Ganguly, Jaya Ahsan, and Kaushik Sen in lead roles, with Indrashish Roy joining as a new character. Shooting is expected to begin around June 15–16. 

Jaya Ahsan confirmed the news via social media and recently visited Kolkata for a look test. Moreover, Anandabazar has already revealed her new look for the upcoming film.

Speaking to Indian media, Jaya shared, "'Ardhangini' had a very mature storyline. It's truly a joy to be part of its sequel. The audience embraced the previous film wholeheartedly. Now, our challenge is to give back something that exceeds their expectations."

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter' series finds its golden trio

In addition to "Ajo Ardhangini", Jaya is currently busy with the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha release "Tandoob", for which she recently completed dubbing in Kolkata. Post-production is also underway for her film "Dear Maa".

 

