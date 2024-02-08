Ahmed Rubel to be laid to rest in Gazipur, his hometown

Yesterday, the showbiz industry mourned the unexpected loss of beloved artist Ahmed Rubel. The actor will be laid to rest in his hometown, Gazipur, today following a janaza.

Ahmed Rubel's body will be brought to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 10:30 am before proceeding to Gazipur. It will be kept there until 12:30 pm, after which it will be taken to Gazipur, his hometown.

Tariq Anam Khan verified this information with The Daily Star.

Ahmed Rubel passed away after suffering heart attack after arriving at Star Cineplex to watch the premiere show of his movie "Peyarar Subash" on Wednesday afternoon.

Tariq Anam Khan confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

Ahmed Rubel died of a heart attack while arriving at the premiere show of the movie "Peyarar Subash" on Wednesday afternoon.

Rubel commenced his career with the popular theatre troupe, Dhaka Theatre, before transitioning to starring in roles in mainstream Bengali cinema.

He made his debut in the film industry with the film "Aakhri Hamla". Returning to theatre, he joined the cast of "Bonopangshul" before venturing into television dramas under the direction of Atiqul Haque Chowdhury.

While his initial television appearance was in Gias Uddin Selim's "Swapnojatra", he gained prominence with his role as Ghora Mojid in Humayun Ahmed's Eid drama "Poka".