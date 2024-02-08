TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 8, 2024 10:07 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 10:20 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Ahmed Rubel to be laid to rest in Gazipur, his hometown

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Feb 8, 2024 10:07 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 10:20 AM
Ahmed Rubel to be laid to rest in Gazipur, his hometown
Photo: Collected

Yesterday, the showbiz industry mourned the unexpected loss of beloved artist Ahmed Rubel. The actor will be laid to rest in his hometown, Gazipur, today following a janaza.

Ahmed Rubel's body will be brought to Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 10:30 am before proceeding to Gazipur. It will be kept there until 12:30 pm, after which it will be taken to Gazipur, his hometown.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tariq Anam Khan verified this information with The Daily Star.

Ahmed Rubel passed away after suffering heart attack after arriving at Star Cineplex to watch the premiere show of his movie "Peyarar Subash" on Wednesday afternoon.

Tariq Anam Khan confirmed this information to The Daily Star. 

Ahmed Rubel died of a heart attack while arriving at the premiere show of the movie "Peyarar Subash" on Wednesday afternoon.

Rubel commenced his career with the popular theatre troupe, Dhaka Theatre, before transitioning to starring in roles in mainstream Bengali cinema. 

He made his debut in the film industry with the film "Aakhri Hamla". Returning to theatre, he joined the cast of "Bonopangshul" before venturing into television dramas under the direction of Atiqul Haque Chowdhury. 

Actor Ahmed Rubel no more
Read more

Actor Ahmed Rubel no more

While his initial television appearance was in Gias Uddin Selim's "Swapnojatra", he gained prominence with his role as Ghora Mojid in Humayun Ahmed's Eid drama "Poka". 

Related topic:
Ahmed RubelPeyarar Shubash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Actor Ahmed Rubel no more

Actor Ahmed Rubel no more

16h ago
For the first time, I will be playing a negative character : Sushama Sarker

For the first time, I will be playing a negative character : Sushama Sarker

"I always look at life reflectively": Ahmed Rubel

I always look at life reflectively: Ahmed Rubel

‘I have experienced S M Sultan, eager to project him on-screen’

‘I have experienced S M Sultan, eager to project him on-screen’

‘Peyarar Shubash’ starring Jaya Ahsan selected at Moscow Film Festival

‘Peyarar Shubash’ starring Jaya Ahsan selected at Moscow Film Festival

|বাংলাদেশ

গোলাগুলি থামলেও আতঙ্কে মানুষ, আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র ছেড়ে আত্মীয় বাড়িতে   

১নং উত্তর ঘুমধুম সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয় গিয়ে দেখা যায় বিদ্যালয়ের কক্ষগুলো বন্ধ ও তালা ঝোলানো

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বেতন বৃদ্ধির দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ, কারখানায় অনির্দিষ্টকালের ছুটি

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X